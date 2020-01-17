The Hiliners are on the search for their third coach in less than a year, after Allison Grabow Rise stepped down from the position Thursday.
In the interim, Northfield Activities Director Joel Olson will move into the head coaching role since the Minnesota State High School League requires the head coach of every team to have a state coaching license, while assistant coach Jasmin Kotek will remain on staff to handle day-to-day instruction and practices.
Kotek won a state championship in 2015 as a member of the Faribault Emeralds dance team and is a student at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
Grabow Rise was hired last May, was a 1995 Northfield High School graduate and former member of the dance team.
Olson said she was initially planning to step down at the end of the season, but that her timeline was accelerated due to another opportunity.
"She had other things that came up she wanted to pursue," Olson said. "The timing was now."
As of publication, Grabow Rise has not responded to a request for comment.
“I’ve wanted this job since I was 15 years old, and I’ve been training for this job since I was 15 years old,” Grabow Rise said when she was hired in May.
Northfield's next competition is scheduled for Jan. 24, when the Hiliners will compete in the Big 9 Conference Championships at Rochester Century High School. Northfield will then compete in the New Prague Invitational on Jan. 25, before the Section 1AAA Championships on Feb. 8 at the Bloomington Kennedy Activity Center.
Historically, the Hiliners have been Northfield's most successful and prestigious programs with five state titles, the last one coming in 2004.
At the end of last season, the Northfield Public Schools board passed a resolution to not renew the contract of Liz Cheney, who was the head coach since the 2010-11 season, was a senior captain on the 2004 state-title winning team and is a member of the Northfield High School Athletic Hall of Fame.