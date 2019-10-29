Chris Nord was overwhelmed.
As a sophomore at St. Olaf College, Nord was a member of the school’s wrestling program, which was on the brink of being eliminated in the late 1990s.
Luckily for Nord, after an outcry from current students and alumni, an endowment was established to save the wrestling program, as well as the men’s and women’s hockey teams in addition to a handful of academic programs.
While that rescued Nord from making a decision between transferring to a different school in order to continue his wrestling career, versus staying close to his then-girlfriend — who was also a student at St. Olaf and is now Nord’s wife — current Ole wrestlers won’t be so fortunate.
On Oct. 18, the wrestling team and its alumni were informed the upcoming season, which begins Saturday at the Yellowjacket Open in Rochester, will be the program’s last.
“It would have been a hard decision and would have been really depressing had it not gotten straightened out,” Nord said on his decision to stay or transfer.
In a press release, St. Olaf Athletic Director Ryan Bowles said “the demands of our small program and dwindling roster do not meet our standards or provide a sustainable model of excellence.”
Nord, along with other alumni, were told something similar in an email they received the same day.
Alex Morf, a 2003 graduate of St. Olaf who wrestled all four years, pressed Bowles in a follow-up email with further questions, and was told St. Olaf was moving toward a future that doesn’t include a wrestling program.
“He said the direction the athletic department is going in is they want to cut the smaller programs at St. Olaf and only have the larger programs,” Morf said. “Especially with a small Division III school like St. Olaf, I feel the diversity of athletes is what makes it a rich campus. It’s too bad when you only have five flagship programs.”
As for the numbers, the Oles start the season with only 11 rostered wrestlers — a number far smaller than much of this season’s competition, which usually boast between 20 or 30 wrestlers on a roster.
For Morf, it’s a matter of the chicken or the egg dilemma, since he believes a lack of institutional support created the lack of wrestlers coming to Northfield.
“In some ways, the program’s sort of been bled dry and I think that relates to the number of athletes they have,” Morf said. “If the coach isn’t paid properly, it’s hard to recruit and hard to get athletes to sign up.”
No other options
For a state that packs the Xcel Energy Center for the high school state finals each winter, college wrestling, especially at the Division III level, lacks in popularity.
The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, which St. Olaf is a member of, stopped sponsoring the sport after the 2002-03 season.
Once St. Olaf cuts its program, the only three Division III schools to offer the sport will be Augsburg, St. John’s and Concordia.
In a report released Aug. 26 by the National Federation of State High School Associations, overall participation in high school sports decreased for the first time in 30 years, but that’s in contrast to wrestling, which saw gains in its number of athletes for the second straight year.
Minnesota ranked 10th in the country in the number of boys participating in high school wrestling.
So, if a Minnesota high school wrestler doesn’t merit a scholarship offer from the University of Minnesota or one of the four in-state Division II programs, there are only three available in-state options to continue wrestling.
“They’re going to Division III schools because they want a smaller college experience,” Nord said. “They want a good education, but they also want to be part of that sport and have that camaraderie and that physical challenge.”
In Morf’s eyes, the experience he gained while wrestling at St. Olaf goes beyond the dollars and cents it requires to run a Division III program.
He acknowledges even while he was in school, the program likely wasn’t making money. Home meets were sparsely attended, and there wasn’t a ton of outside attention paid to the team.
That doesn’t account for the intangibles, though.
“I would be sad to lose that,” Morf said. “I know that running an athletic department and running a small college, there’s realities about finances, but I also just think (that if) you sacrifice some of the purity of small programs like that, then you lose the richness of what those places are there for in the first place.”
‘Source of pride’
Both Morf and Nord credit their time wrestling at St. Olaf for helping lift them to where they are today.
For Nord, that’s as the co-owner of a veterinary clinic in Milaca. For Morf, that’s as an actor who’s appeared in a pair of popular Netflix series — “Mindhunter” and “Daredevil” — in addition to portraying Curley in a Broadway’s “Of Mice and Men” alongside James Franco, Chris O’Dowd and Leighton Meester.
“I wouldn’t be where I am right now without wrestling,” Morf said. “That’s clear. I probably wouldn’t have gone to a college that didn’t have wrestling, so I probably would have gone somewhere else and wrestled and had a different experience, and I’m sure I would be in a different place if I had a different experience.”
Nord also said St. Olaf would have been a “non-starter” if the school didn’t offer a wrestling program. He was fielding a few academic scholarship offers, and was ready to decide on attending Wartburg College in Iowa and join its wrestling team.
On his way home, though, he stopped in Northfield and met the St. Olaf wrestling coach, and his mind changed without any regrets.
“It was a source of pride for me,” Nord said of his time on the mat. “I had good success in college, I was a three-time Academic All-American there, and I think the school was proud of me. I know they issued press releases to my hometown, and I was also a two-time All-American placing at nationals my junior and senior year.”
None of those achievements rank as the most important result of Nord’s collegiate wrestling career, though.
As a result of his success as a student-athlete, Nord had his first year of veterinary school paid for via a post-graduate scholarship provided by the NCAA.
It was the same situation for Morf, who received financial assistance during his first year of grad school because of his collegiate wrestling career.
“It’s just another thing I owe to wrestling at St. Olaf,” Morf said.
That list of debts include his experience as a student-athlete.
During his time at St. Olaf, Morf remembers taking a class called Great Conversation, in which he studied ancient literature. That included stories from the Bible, and after delving into a passage in which Jacob was wrestling an angel, those lines of scripture continued to flood his mind throughout that evening’s wrestling practice.
In some of the earliest recollections of the human experience, Morf said, wrestling was a part of life. It continued throughout the first iterations of the Olympics through that day’s practice in Northfield.
On that day, and on that mat, the sport and its future seemed eternal to Morf.
“It would be a really big loss to let go of that,” Morf said. “There’s something about wrestling that is timeless and simple and ancient. To me, it really went hand in hand with a liberal arts education. It’s special to me and I care about it a lot, and I care about St. Olaf, too. I feel like losing the program wouldn’t just be a blow to wrestling, it would be a blow to St. Olaf.”