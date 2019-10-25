The first set Friday night displayed the full potential for Northfield volleyball in the postseason.
With a well-rounded attack (five different players registered kills) and solid a defense (four blocks), the Class AAA No. 2-ranked Raiders raced to an easy opening-set win to kick off what would ultimately become a 25-13, 25-20, 25-17 sweep of Rochester Century in the Section 1AAA quarterfinals at Northfield High School.
Those final two scores for the eighth-seeded Panthers (14-14) represent what can be fine tuned as top-seeded Northfield (28-1) vies for its first section title in program history.
"(Century) didn't play as well in the first as they did in the second and third, but we also played a little more sloppy," Northfield coach Tim Torstenson said. "I didn't think our energy was exceptional, either. We come out so excited because the fans are awesome and there's a ton of people here and then you win the first one pretty easily. Then it's kind of a letdown."
The offense flowed primarily through junior Megan Reilly, who finished with a team-high 15 kills in addition to 11 digs, while senior Bronwyn Timperley paired eight kills with eight digs, senior Lida King grouped together 37 assists, nine digs and three blocks, junior Sylvia Koenig mixed four kills with three blocks, junior Emma Torstenson lunged for a team-high 15 digs on top of three aces, freshman Sydney Jaynes posted nine kills and six digs, and junior Emma Hodapp muscled three blocks.
"Megan had a big game like she always does," Tim Torstenson said. "She led in kills, but Bron(wyn) came on tonight and she had eight kills and got us some kills in key times."
Next up is a benchmark that's only been cleared once in program history by Northfield, which will host the Section 1AAA semifinals Tuesday against fifth-seeded Lakeville South, which swept Rochester Mayo on Friday night.
This will be the third consecutive section semifinal meeting between the Raiders and Class AAA No. 9-ranked Cougars, with Northfield winning in 2017 to reach its first-eve section final. Last year, Lakeville South (16-13) rallied from a two-set deficit to win a five-setter before eventually claiming the section title and advancing to state.
This year, though, Northfield has lost just once to undefeated and top-ranked Eagan, thanks in large part to an offense Tim Torstenson believes is among the best in the state.
That was on display in Friday's first set, when the Raiders used their strength to overpower the Panthers.
"I thought we ran our offense pretty well tonight, and when we started tipping was when we ran into some problems," Tim Torstenson said. "If we're swinging and hitting hard I don't think there's a lot of teams that can stop us and we got away from that a little bit I thought."