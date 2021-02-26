Karsten Clay slipped away his defender off a screen and nailed a 3-pointer with less than two seconds remaining to lift the Northfield boys basketball team to a 71-69 victory against Rochester Mayo on Thursday at Northfield High School.
The game-winning shot was part of a 23-point night for Clay, who drilled a pair of 3-pointers and finished 5 of 7 from the free throw line.
Also helping the Raiders (7-5) was 16 points and seven rebounds from senior Anders Larson, and 12 points, five rebounds and four assists from senior Kip Schetnan.
The Spartans (4-8, 4-6) won the first matchup between the teams 68-58 back on Jan. 23.
Northfield next travels to Faribault (1-8) at 6 p.m. Monday night, and then to Rochester Century (8-4) on Tuesday night in hopes of avenging another early-season defeat.
BOYS HOCKEY
A trio of first-period goals provided all the separation Northfield (7-3-1, 7-3 Big 9) needed Thursday in a 6-0 victory against Rochester John Marshall (1-7, 1-7) at Northfield Ice Arena.
The Raiders also added two goals in the second period, one in the third and outshot the Rockets 30-11 throughout the game. Sophomore Keaton Walock notched the shutout in net.
Freshman Cayden Monson scored twice, while junior Spencer Klotz, senior Carson VanZuilen, senior Joel Gehrke and senior Isak Johnson all tallied one goal apiece.
Klotz also dished out three assists, while Gehrke and senior Josh Kruger supplied a pair of assists, and Monson added an assist to his two-goal night.
Northfield will stay at home Saturday night for a game against Rochester Mayo (9-3, 7-3).
GIRLS HOCKEY
Northfield (10-0) raced to an 11-0 victory Thursday at Mankato West (2-10) while racking up a 51-16 advantage in shots. Junior Maggie Malecha picked up the shutout in net.
Sophomore Ava Stanchina, senior Mya Wesling and sophomore Tove Sorenson all scored twice for the Raiders, while freshman Emerson Garlie, freshman Ayla Puppe, junior Cambria Monson, senior Marta Sorenson and senior Payton Fox all added a goal apiece.
Wesling also racked up four assists to finish with six points, freshman Grace McCoshen and senior Rachael Braun both tallied a pair of assists, and Stanchina, Tove Sorenson, Monson and Fox all finished with one assist each.
Northfield stays on the road Saturday night for a game at Rochester Mayo (2-4).
BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING
Northfield wrapped up a perfect 9-0 regular season Thursday night with a 97-83 victory against Austin in an in-person meet at Northfield Middle School.
The junior varsity team also won 100-29 to finish 5-0 in 2021 and push its winning streak to 65.
In the varsity competition, the Gators won eight of the 12 events, with seventh grader Will Redetzke claiming first in the 200-yard freestyle and 500 freestyle and did so while breaking the seventh grade school record in both events.
Erik Larson also sped to first in the 200 individual medley and 100 freestyle, Ryan Malecha touched first in the 100 backstroke and Owen Lehmkuhl powered to first in the 50 freestyle.
The 200 freestyle relay of Lehmkuhl, Connor Berndt, Aidan Hales and Tanner Wood also finished first, as did the 400 freestyle relay of Lehmkuhl, Larson, Jeb Sawyer and Malecha.
Moving forward, Northfield is set to compete in the diving portion of the Big 9 Conference championships at noon Wednesday, March 3, at Northfield Middle School, and the swimming portion of the Big 9 meet at 2 p.m. Friday, March 5, at the Rochester Recreation Center.
WRESTLING
Class AAA No. 10 Northfield swept a triangular Thursday at New Prague that also included Mound Westonka.
The Raiders surged to a 62-13 against Mound Westonka before picking up a 37-30 win against a New Prague squad that's listed in the Lean and Mean section of the Class AAA rankings.
Finishing 2-0 for Northfield was Sam Holman (138), Gavin Anderson (152), Carter Seeley (160/170), Jayce Barron (170/182), Nick Mikula (182/195) and Mason Pagel (195/220).
The Raiders are back at home Friday night in a triangular against Byron/Rochester Lourdes and Class AAA No. 5 St. Michael-Albertville.
The Northfield vs. STMA match will kick things off at 5 p.m.