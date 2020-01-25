In its closest call of the season thus far, the Northfield girls hockey team still managed to maintain its perfect Big 9 Conference record Friday night in Mankato, where Mankato East narrowly lost 2-1 against the conference leaders.
The Raiders led 1-0 after the first period thanks to an unassisted goal from junior forward/defender Payton Fox. The Cougars then tied the game 1-1 only 11 seconds into the second period, before freshman forward Ava Stanchina netted the game-winning goal with 5:23 left in the second period off an assist from junior forward Rachel Braun.
Northfield goalie Maggie Malecha stopped 17 of 18 shots to earn the win, while Mankato East's Hailey Baker turned away 35 of 37 attempts to keep the game close. In the scoreless third period, the Cougars managed only three shots on goal.
Northfield still has one more hurdle left to clear before claiming its second straight outright conference title, with second-place Owatonna visiting Northfield Ice Arena on Thursday night. An Owatonna win would split the crown between the two teams, while a tie or Northfield win would keep the title in Northfield.
Gators glide past Faribault
With wins in 11 of 12 events Friday, the Northfield boys swimming and diving team cruised to a 92-76 win against Faribault on Friday night at Northfield Middle School. The final four events were exhibitioned by the Gators.
Individual winners for Northfield included Owen Lehmkuhl (200-yard individual medley and 100 butterfly), Erik Larson (50 freestyle and 500 freestyle), Bryce Malecha (100 freestyle and 100 backstroke), Dillon Smisek (200 freestyle) and Luke Redetzke (100 breaststroke). The Gators also swept all three relay events.
Northfield will travel for a dual meet Tuesday at Farmington, before its final home meet of the season Thursday night against Albert Lea.
Northfield tops Red Wing in boys basketball
Fueled by a hot-shooting performance, the Raiders cruised past the Wingers on Friday night in Red Wing in a 75-55 victory.
Northfield finished shooting 48% from the floor, while junior guard Karsten Clay finished with 20 points, junior guard Kip Schetnan poured in 19, junior guard Thomas Roethler added 13 and senior forward Daniel Monaghan contributed 10.
Senior forward Nick Touchette also combined four points with 10 rebounds and four assists.
Hiliners compete at Big 9
The Northfield dance team started its postseason swing Friday night at Rochester Century during the Big 9 Conference Championships. In the nine-team event, the Hiliners finished seventh in the jazz competition and eighth in the kick portion of the event.
Faribault won the conference title in both disciplines.