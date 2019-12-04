All statistics, rankings and records are accurate as of Dec. 2 and are provided by mngirlshockeyhub.com.
Games: Northfield (5-1) at Class A No. 12-ranked Thief River Falls (3-3), 6 p.m., Friday; Northfield (5-1) at Class A No. 2-ranked Warroad (4-3-1), noon, Saturday.
Recent results: Northfield suffered its first loss of the season the day after Thanksgiving via a 3-2 defeat against St. Cloud after surrendering the final three goals of the game. Thief River Falls lost twice the week of Thanksgiving, first with a 7-1 setback against Alexandria and then with a 5-1 defeat against Roseau. Warroad, meanwhile, lost a pair of thrillers during the holiday weekend in a 6-5 loss against Elk River/Zimmerman and a 5-4 defeat against Wayzata.
1. Before the 3-2 loss against St. Cloud, the Raiders had been among the best teams in the state on the penalty kill by denying 16 of the opponent’s 17 chances on the power play while scoring five shorthanded goals themselves. The Ice Breakers shattered that mark by scoring two of their three goals with an extra skater to provide the difference in what ended up being a one-goal game. Through six games this season, Northfield has been sent to the penalty box 20 times, which translates to an average of 3.33 infractions a game — up from last year’s rate of 2.48 a contest. When the penalty kill is as stifling as it was during the first five games, those extra penalty minutes don’t matter as much. Against the likes of St. Cloud, and now Thief River Falls and Warroad, though, that extra time spent defending could prove costly.
2. It’s been a bit of a mixed bag to start the year for Thief River Falls. On some nights, it looks dominant — like in an 8-1 victory against Detroit Lakes and a 3-0 triumph against Delano/Rockford. On others, like in the lopsided defeats against Class AA No. 20 Alexandria and Class AA No. 14 Roseau, it’s looked outclassed. The reality is likely somewhere in the middle for the Prowlers, who have been led by senior Khloe Lund (nine goals, five assists), junior Shelby Breiland (one goal, four assists) and senior Lexi Huot (two goals, three assists). Most of the goalkeeping has been done by junior Gabriella Steel, who’s posted a 3-2 record with a save percentage of .887 so far.
3. While the record for Warroad might not be daunting, the talent tells a different story. So far, Warroad’s three losses have come in a 9-4 setback against Class AA No. 3 Minnetonka, a 5-4 loss against Elk River/Zimmerman and a 6-5 defeat against Class AA No. 7 Wayzata, while it’s topped Lakeville North 4-1 and trounced Detroit Lakes and East Grand Forks by scores of 13-0 and 9-2. Most of those goals have typically flowed through senior forward Hannah Corneliusen, who’s committed to play at Merrimack next year and has so far scored 18 goals and racked up 27 points, both of which lead the state. Junior defender Geno Hendrickson is committed to play collegiately at Franklin Pierce and has dished out a state-leading 14 assists so far.