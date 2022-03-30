Northfield junior Courtney Graff was the leadoff hitter last season for the Raiders and returns with ample experience in centerfield, in addition to in the pitching circle. (File Photo/souternminn.com)
Head coach: Josten Coleman, 3rd year, 1st at Northfield.
Assistant coaches: Jason Mosley (1st year), Kyle Fearing (1st year), Sam Becker (1st year), Mary Franz (1st year), Allie Lyman (1st year).
ROSTER
Kate Balster, 12, 1B/3B
Sammy Noreen, 12, P/ IF/OF
Megan Snyder, 11, OF
Ruby Holman, 11, IF/OF
Lucy Menssen, 11, IF/OF
Jordyn Nuamann, 11, C/IF
Courtney Graff, 11, P/OF
Lindsey Stanton, 11, 3B/1B
Rylee Blandin, 11, P/2B
Makena Detling, 11, IF/OF
Jaimi Triplett, 11, 1B
Madison Hopkins, 11, OF
Leah Enedy, 11, C/OF/IF
KEY PLAYERS
Sammy Noreen:
Position(s): P, IF, OF
Bats: Right
Throws: Right
Scouting Report: Sammy is a great all-around softball player. She earned all conference honorable mention honors last season. Sammy is extremely versatile in the field, where she has played OF, IF, and pitcher for us. She was our clean up hitter last year as a junior. As a hitter, she consistently puts the ball in play, and can hit for power.
Katie Balster:
Positions: 1B/3B
Bats: Right
Throws: Right
Scouting Report: Katie is a special hitter. She is one of the top power hitters in our softball program, and she can hit with power to all parts of the field. Katie is also solid defensively, where has played C, IF, and OF for us in previous years.
Courtney Graff:
Positions: P, OF
Bats: Left
Throws: Left
Scouting report: Courtney earned all conference honors last year as a sophomore. She is a very talented left handed pitcher, and she is also an exceptional center fielder. Courtney is also a great left handed hitter at the top of our lineup. She can bunt, slap, hit for average, and hit for power. She is also an outstanding baserunner.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
As a whole new coaching staff, we are excited to see how all of these girls compete at the varsity level.
2021 RECAP
15-0 in the conference – 1st; the team went 1-2 at sections last season.
2022 OUTLOOK
Our goal and expectation is to compete and contend for the Big 9 Conference and 1AAAA section titles. If we focus on getting better each and every week, we’ll be in a position to push teams for these titles.
COMPETITION
The favorites in Big 9 are Winona, Mankato East, and Mankato West. The favorite in 1AAAA is probably Lakeville North.