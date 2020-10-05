The Northfield girls soccer team won for the first time in its last four games Friday night with a 4-2 victory against Winona. The result followed a stretch in which the Raiders settled for a pair of draws and a defeat.

The scoring Friday night was spread out, with one goal apiece from senior Morgan Aug, senior Mya Wesling, senior Maddie Smisek and sophomore Ava Stanchina. Wesling, Stanchina, Smisek and senior Jessica Boland all picked up assists in the win as well.

Northfield will close its regular season Tuesday night with a trip to play at Austin, before starting the Section 1AA playoffs next week.

Reach Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @NFNewsSports. 

Sports Editor for the Northfield News.

