Nearing the six-month checkpoint since his Tommy John surgery, North Dakota State junior pitcher/first baseman Hunter Koep was starting to see a path out of his recovery.
Then, a week before his throwing program was set to begin, the landscape shifted. In early March, sports leagues around the world shut down in an attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19 and the NCAA canceled all spring sports.
Shortly after, North Dakota State sent all of its students and athletes home, including Koep, a 2017 Northfield High School graduate.
Now back home, Koep is rebuilding strength in his right elbow and the surrounding muscles through home weight training, while still working through his scheduled throwing program.
“For the most part, I think I’m able to do everything,” Koep said. “There’s a couple different tools I would have access to if I was in Fargo. Just rehab type things and feel good stuff, like ice machines and techniques that they have up there that I don’t have down here. Muscle stimulation things that I don’t have here. As far as weight and small muscle building I’m able to do everything, basically.”
With the large number of resources and manpower required for coronavirus patients, athletes who might typically be making regular trips to physical therapists, gyms and trainers to work their way back from major injuries have been forced to partially improvise their recoveries.
Northfield junior Mya Wesling, who tore her ACL last fall during a soccer game, has spent the past month exercising her creativity with strength-building workouts.
Without access to the gym at the YMCA, Wesling said she watches the daily workout videos the facility puts online, while also doing her best to simulate or recreate the machines she no longer can access.
“With machines, there’s not that many ways you can make up for certain ones, but I’ll tie weights around my ankles to mimic a machine or do squats to mimic another one,” Wesling said. “It’s a lot more challenging at home then going to the Y.”
Wesling — a member of the girls soccer, girls hockey and girls track and field teams — was a little over six months into her recovery when the gyms shut down, and said she was fortunate enough to have completed her final physical therapy session about a week before restrictions were put in place.
At this point, Wesling said she’s starting to increase her physical activity through sport-specific activities like dribbling a soccer ball and can start skating once ice time is available for the general public.
In an alternate universe, Wesling said she was still going to see her physical therapist for monthly checkups to make sure her knee was progressing smoothly, but has needed to sacrifice that part of her recovery.
Still, she said she’s lucky she was through this point of her recovery.
“I truly feel bad for people that are not as far along in the process,” Wesling said. “I know some people at other schools that tore (ACLs) later than mine, so I can only imagine the struggle for them right now. Those middle months, like three and four, are really important to use the machines.”
Staying safe
An athlete that fits that description is Waseca senior Gus Boyer, who tore her ACL during a January basketball game and underwent surgery about a week before schools across Minnesota were shut down.
Boyer also acknowledges the fortunate position she is in, however, since her physical therapy clinic has remained open to patients that are in post-operation recovery and are deemed healthy and low risk to contract coronavirus.
“I qualified for that so I’m still going three times a week for an hour,” Boyer said. “Then he gives me a bunch of exercises to do at home as well.”
At her physical therapy appointments, Boyer said everyone on staff is wearing masks and a worker periodically disinfects the entire facility.
“They’re making sure everything is very clean,” Boyer said, “and I know when I go in I was my hands when I get in there and I wash my hands when I leave, so they’re taking a lot of precautions, which is good.”
At this point in her recovery, Boyer isn’t in need of machines for her non-physical therapy workouts. Instead, she’s spending her time doing leg raises to decrease the swelling in her knee and just started walking without crutches last weekend.
“I’m starting to be able to walk regularly, which as funny as it sounds is an exercise for me,” Boyer said. “I’m getting to do step ups and climbing the stairs. I’m bending and getting more motion, and a lot of heel flies on the floor to get the fluid pumped out of my leg. Actually (Monday) I had an appointment, so I got a whole new bunch of exercises to add to my routine.”
Boyer also said the timing of the stay-at-home order was ideal for her, since she’s no longer required to move around as much in her day-to-day life.
With all her schoolwork moving online, there’s no more need for her to crutch around school to various classes and then to track practice after school.
“I have time to let my leg rest and let it get better, which is kind of convenient for me,” Boyer said.
Help from others
Faribault freshman Alex Tuma has also utilized the time off his feet. During basketball season, Tuma was diagnosed with stress fractures in his No. 2 and No. 3 metacarpals in his foot.
While rehabbing that injury in the winter, Tuma — also a member of the track and cross country teams — developed shin splints in both legs.
He was staying in shape by using the weight room at Faribault High School leading up to spring break, but hasn’t been able to return since, meaning he’s been working out at home.
“It’s hard,” Tuma said, “because it helps a lot when you work out with friends. It’s a lot easier.”
He said he started running again about a week ago, and while he’s lost the ability to work out in a shared space, he does still have the utility of extracting rehab knowledge from his family members.
“All of my brothers have been in sports their whole lives, so they’ve helped me a lot, and my dad was in sports,” Tuma said. “They helped me a lot with workout plans and stuff, so that helps.”
Koep has also leaned on his family members, since he needs a throwing partner to complete his program.
Aside from throwing, Koep was able to snag a resistance band before he left school to help him build up strength in his throwing arm. Wesling received a similar parting gift from her physical therapist at their last session to help her better recreate the effect of working out with machines.
With those resources, both Koep and Wesling are confident that by the time the fall arrives, they’ll be ready to compete again in the same condition as if there wasn’t a hitch in their rehab plans.
For Koep, that means gaining back a season he thought was lost to injury.
“It’s kind of weird to say,” Koep said. “I don’t know if it’s a blessing in disguise, but I didn’t miss out on a season, really, other than 15 or 20 games or something. Since everybody is getting eligibility back, I’ll be able to play a season with that team I would have missed out on if this wouldn’t have happened. It obviously sucks, but it’s kind of a weird situation in that it doesn’t effect me as much, other than being able to play with that group of guys one more time.”