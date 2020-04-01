For Raiders boys track coach Dick Scott, last weekend was the high point of almost 40 years of involvement in Northfield track. Scott was a runner at Northfield High School in the mid-1940s, went to Carleton College, and has been coaching track here for 20 years, the last 15 of them as the Raiders’ head coach. But in all that time, he never witnessed a performance like the one Rich Kleber gave at the state championship meet last weekend.
Kleber won the 100-meter dash, was second in the 200 meters and the triple jump, and carried the Raider 400-meter relay to fifth place. The 5-11 sprinter had a hand in all of the Raiders’ point-scoring and almost single-handedly carried Northfield to the first state championship in the track team’s history.
When the dust had cleared at the end of the meet, Northfield had won the state crown with 28 points, only two more than Burnsville and Richfield and four more than St. Cloud Apollo and Hopkins. It was an extremely narrow margin but it was a state title all the same, and Kleber was the man responsible for it.
Kleber’s awe-inspiring performance left Scott momentarily at a loss for words. But when the magnitude of Kleber’s feats had sunk in, the coach was no longer speechless.
“As I look at all the people I’ve had the good fortune to coach,” said Scott, “I realize I’ve never had a young man perform that well in that many events before. He had three races on Friday and four more on Saturday — seven events in all. And he was spectacular in all of them. He’s just amazing.”
None of Kleber’s times at the meet — 11.28 in the 100, 22.55 in the 200 and 45-1 3/4 in the triple jump — were as good as his performances the week before at the Region 1AA Championships. But the state meet was conducted in poor conditions, with a 15-25 mile per hour headwind blowing against the runners. The Bloomington Lincoln track is also significantly slower than the Carleton College track used at the regional meet. And Kleber had an excuse to be tired at the state meet, since he had to compete in the finals of three separate events within a 90-minute period Saturday afternoon.
While Kleber was certainly the main reason for Northfield’s state title, credit must also go to teammates Steve Mathre, Rich Falck and Dave Swan, who ran the first three legs of the 400 relay. The relay finished fifth, only one hundredth of a second ahead of Moorhead, but those two points provided the Raiders’ margin of victory in the team totals.
If you want to know just how important the relay was, just ask Jason Bruce of Burnsville. Bruce beat Kleber in the 200, finished in third place behind him in the 100 and won the 400 to compile an identical 26-point total to Kleber’s individual tally. But Bruce got little support from his teammates, so his spectacular efforts fell short of the state championship.
Scott was also pleased with the performance of Don Casper, who finished in ninth place in the 1,600-meter run with a 4:26.9 time. Capser did not score any team points, but the 10th-grader already holds the Raider record in the 1,600, and he seems likely to do well at the state meet for several years.