In their season opening match Tuesday afternoon, the Northfield Raiders boys golf team squeaked by Faribault by two strokes to win 324 to 326. The razor-thin win was helped by Nate Stevens who posted a 70.
Stevens, last year’s state champion, scored a medal in his first outing of the season as a senior.
Coach Adam Danielson said he was pleased with the team’s level of play so early in the spring.
“With the windy conditions and the first time playing varsity pressure, I think the team was still impressive,” said Danielson.
The Raiders return with seniors Stevens and McGuire Fink, who shot an 86; junior Ike Vessey, who came in with an 85; and sophomore Hank Detlie, who turned in an 83.
“Detlie played at a consistently high level Tuesday,” Danielson said. “He came through nicely,”
Asked about any rivalry between the Falcons and the Raiders, Danielson said the guys have known each other and played with each other over the years, just because of the proximity of the two cities.
“Faribault played very well, especially their No. 1 and 2 guys,” he said.
Danielson, now in his 10th year coaching boys golf at Northfield, said the team’s next outing will be Monday’s Invitational at Legends Golf Club in Prior Lake.
Northfield girls golf, meanwhile, competed in a dual meet with Faribault at the Faribault Golf Club. Northfield won the meet with a score of 377, and Faribault shot 525.