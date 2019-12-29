There wasn't much time to take a breath for the Northfield girls hockey team last week in Farmington.
While competing in the Louis Schmitz Holiday Classic, the Raiders (9-5) found themselves locked into a trio of games that were separated by only one goal entering the final minute of play.
The tournament started with a game against Simley, which Northfield was able to beat 2-1 on Thursday afternoon. The Raiders staked themselves to a 2-0 lead entering the third period thanks to a first-period goal from junior forward Jessica Boland, who scored unassisted and shorthanded, and a second-period tally from freshman forward Tove Sorenson, who was assisted by Boland and sophomore defender Cambria Monson.
Simley (7-7) then scored four minutes, 11 seconds into the third period to require Northfield to remain sharp throughout the final 12 minutes. During that time, the Raiders were tasked with killing off four penalties.
Sophomore goalie Maggie Malecha made that possible by recording 12 saves in the third period and 34 throughout the game. Northfield, meanwhile, was able to score its two goals with only nine shots on net.
On Friday evening, Northfield again was outshot, but Farmington won 4-2. The game was tied 1-1 after the first period, and Boland scored on the power play with an assist from freshman forward Ava Stanchina to help the Raiders take a 2-1 lead 1:01 into the second period.
The Tigers (9-5) would then score twice, though, to claim a 3-2 advantage entering the third period. Neither team scored in the final frame until Farmington deposited an empty-net goal with 31 seconds remaining.
Northfield found itself in a similar late-game situation Saturday afternoon against Lakeville North (6-8-2). Once again, though, the Raiders were unable to utilize the extra skater late in the game before surrendering an empty-netter to provide the Panthers with a 2-0 victory.
In the Lakeville North loss, Malecha recorded an eye-popping 57 saves to spike her three-game total to 116 stops.
Northfield will next return to Big 9 Conference play with a home matchup Thursday night against Rochester John Marshall before a Saturday afternoon trip to Mankato West.
Raider girls basketball swept at St. Olaf
The Northfield girls basketball team didn't have to travel far for an event that typically attracts some of the top teams throughout the state of Minnesota.
During the St. Olaf Holiday Hoops Classic on Friday and Saturday at St. Olaf College, Northfield suffered a 59-40 defeat against Simley (5-2) and a 76-41 setback against Prior Lake (3-6).
In the loss against Simley, junior forward Annika Richardson led the way for the Raiders with 12 points, while juinor forward Emma Rasmussen paced Northfield with 13 points in the defeat against Prior Lake.
Northfield (2-8) is next in action Friday night at home against Rochester Mayo (5-4).