IMG_2567

Gavin Novotny, left, and Daniel Worden, right, qualified for the 2021 Minnesota state fishing tournament thanks to their performance last weekend at Prior Lake. The state competition is scheduled for Sept. 11-12 at Gull Lake

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

Recommended for you

Load comments