The overwhelming feeling was one of gratitude.
Stepping onto the ice for the first time Thursday morning at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, the Northfield girls hockey team glanced behind their bench and noticed one thing.
A whole lot of red stretching down nearly the entire length of the stands.
"We stepped out on the ice and our whole entire side of the Xcel was full of our Northfield community," Northfield senior goalie Maggie Malecha said. "I'm just so grateful to have that much support behind us. We were talking on the bus that this is the most amount of people to ever support girls hockey. We're just grateful to be apart of it."
The final result of Thursday's Class AA state quarterfinal favored second-seeded Edina by a score of 7-0, but the unseeded Raiders enjoyed their three periods in the biggest spotlight Minnesota high school girls hockey has to offer.
Northfield coach Paige Haley played in four Class A state tournaments in her time playing at Red Wing High School, while senior defender Cambria Monson is the lone holdover for the 2017 Northfield squad that qualified for the Class A state tournament.
In the week leading up to Thursday's game, Monson said she wasn't dropping nuggets about how to best succeed under the bright lights of the Xcel Energy Center. Instead, she wanted her teammates to bask in those bright lights.
"We just talked a lot about gratitude," Monson said. "Going my seventh grade year in single A and then switching to double A, you never know if you're going to come back. It's a huge privilege to be here and not everyone gets to go. Maggie was not able to go because she wasn't rostered our first year. We preach a lot about don't take anything for granted and appreciate everything you have."
In the game itself, Northfield provided its traveling horde of supporters — and those from Edina — with a solid period of hockey.
"I think we were all kind of anxious at the beginning," sophomore defender Grace McCoshen said. "The first shift, just wanted to get it over with, but then after that we were pretty calm."
While the favored Hornets controlled the vast majority of the play, the two teams were locked in a scoreless tie for most of the opening 17 minutes. The best early scoring chance came via sophomore forward Ayla Puppe, who intercepted a pass on the penalty kill but had her breakaway shot swallowed by Edina goalie Uma Corniea.
With 47 seconds remaining in the first period, Edina finally broke through on the power play with a tipped shot in front of Malecha, who stopped the first 17 shots she faced.
"We had some high-quality shots, but that's a really good goaltender," Edina coach Sami Reber said. "Flashing back to their section final game where Lakeville South is peppering them with shots and couldn't bury it."
Edina eventually added three goals in each of the second and third periods, but Malecha still finished with 55 saves.
"Maggie's unbelievable," Haley said. "She's legit. I made her stop and reminded her that there were 62 shots. It's unreal. The fact that she kept it together — it takes all five on the ice plus Maggie to prevent goals, so she's not a superhero, but she definitely stopped the first, second and sometimes even the third shot. Very proud of her and how she displayed her talent today."
Next up
Northfield's trip to the state tournament still isn't finished.
The Raiders hit the ice again at 10 a.m. Friday, this time at TRIA Rink in St. Paul in the consolation semifinals against unseeded Burnsville. The Blaze lost 9-0 Thursday afternoon against third-seeded Minnetonka in its quarterfinal game.
In addition to both qualifying for the Class AA state tournament, Northfield and Burnsville share something else in common: they're the only two teams to beat Lakeville South this season.
The Raiders, of course, delivered a pair of losses to the Cougars in their first and ultimately last their last game in the Seciton 1AA final. Burnsville, meanwhile, registered a 3-1 win against Lakeville South on Jan. 22.
If Northfield wins Friday, it advances to Saturday's consolation championship against the winner of Brainerd/Little Falls and fourth-seeded Maple Grove.
"I told the girls a successful state tournament for us, I feel, would be if we could get three games," Haley said. "Depending on the outcome of this, if we face Burnsville that'll be exciting for us because they're another South Suburban Conference team and we play those teams more. It would just be really fun to have that matchup."