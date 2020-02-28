One of Northfield's five wrestlers advanced to Friday evening's Class AAA championship quarterfinals at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, while three others will be awaiting news of a potential wrestleback opportunity.
The last state entrant for the Raiders, senior Drew Woodley, was forced to withdraw from the tournament after he suffered an injury during his opening win by 11-7 decision. Woodley was a two-time state runner-up and entered seeded fourth in the 138-pound bracket.
Junior Chase Murphy also won his opening match during the early session Friday thanks to a 7-0 decision in the 126-pound bracket.
Sophomore Beau Murphy (113), junior Sam Holman (132) and senior Ethan Johnson (160), meanwhile, all lost in their opening matches. Those three will need their first-round opponents to win their quarterfinal matches in able to earn a chance at a wrestleback Friday night.
Beau Murphy and Johnson both lost to opponents seeded fourth in their brackets, so there's a reasonable chance they'll stay alive, while Holman will be hoping Sam Fernholz can upset second-seeded Ben Lunn in his second-round bout.
Chase Murphy will be favored by seed in his championship quarterfinal match against sixth-seeded Joey Novak from New Prague. Novak, a freshman, advanced to the championship quarterfinals with a 7-1 decision against Eden Prairie's Terrae Dunn.
The two have yet to wrestle this season, while Murphy is ranked No. 8 according to theguillotine.com and Novak is slotted in at No. 6 in the 126-pound weight class.