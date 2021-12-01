Listed below is the roster, schedule and coaching staff for the Northfield boys and girls alpine ski teams, in addition to information provided by the coaches on who’s returning, what new athletes can take a leap this season and what the team’s goals are for the coming months.
COACH
Tracy Closson, 9th year
ROSTER
Girls
Ella Hegseth, junior
Brianna Novak, junior (Red Wing)
Karli Zetah, junior (Goodhue)
Greta Christopherson, sophomore
Nora Klaers, sophomore
Erica Klien, sophomore
Alivia Kortuem, sophomore
Clara Menssen, sophomore
Camryn Zotalis, sophomore (Red Wing)
Annika Johnson, 8th grade
Karina Johnson, 8th grade
Katherine Nesseth, 8th grade
Sydney Swedin, 8th grade
Clara Wilson, 8th grade (Cannon Falls)
Miriel Ennis, 7th grade
Madison Loritz, 7th grade (Randolph)
Alexis Zotalis, 7th grade (Red Wing)
Boys
Billy Wilson, junior (Cannon Falls)
Nolan Feldhake, sophomore
Carter Steenblock, sophomore
Jacob Tanghe, sophomore
Kingsley Alsop, freshman (Red Wing)
Jack Paterson, 7th grade
KEY ATHLETES
Camryn Zotalis: Has had a few years under her belt. She will be the lead racer for the females, which I think is fuel and incentive for her to excel this year.
Billy Wilson: Just missed going to state last year by .02 seconds. I believe this is going to be a stand out year for him. He gets stronger and faster every year.
Brianna Novak: A Captain for the team this year. As the season went on last year her performance excelled. She is going to have a great year.
Clara Wilson: Very quiet, but look out this year. She had some nervousness last year racing as a seventh grader on varsity. I expect there will be some drastic changes this year.
Ella Hegseth A Captain for the Team this year. Very Strong Racer and aggressive, brings a lot of energy to the team. Expect a stron season
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Katherine Nesseth: A returning varsity racer. She is getting more experience at this level. Stronger and faster.
Madison Loritz, Karli Zetah, Alivia Kortuem and Alexis Zotalis: All new members to the team with quite a bit of racing experience.
Carter Steenblock: Been on the varsity team for a couple of years now. He is getting more aggressive every year.
Kingsley Alsop: Very talented and consistent. Finished a great season last year.
2020-2021 RECAP
We had some ups and downs. It was a short season with the COVID restrictions. Started out with a few wins. Our biggest downfall was at the Big 9 Championship at Mankato, a tough dark course. Sections at Buck Hill the girls ended up fourth overall out of a 20 team field. Fifteen points out of second place that would have sent us to State.
I was still very pleased with the outcome at section since we are in the toughest section in the state.
Last year individually we sent Libby Brust and Olivia Murphy to state with both having strong finishes.
The boys had a little tougher time due to the numbers of racers on our team. But still hanging in there, in the middle of the pack.
2021-2022 OUTLOOK
On the girls we have a very young team with a lot of racing experience. But we have depth with 17 racers. I expect that we will still finish very strong this year.
I believe we will send two or more to the state tournament.
With the boys we have low numbers of participants, but we still have some great talent and experience. After last year’s upset, Billy Wilson is hungry and will go to state.
We do have the talent to continue to finish well.
COMPETITON
Lakeville’s, Edina, Eden Prairie and Mankato will always do well in our section. They have so much more depth with twice or more numbers on their teams.
We will still be close to the top five or better in our section.
2021-22 SCHEDULE
Tuesday, Dec. 14 — vs. Hastings, Rochester John Marshall, 4 p.m., Welch Village
Friday, Dec. 17 — at White Bear Lake, 8:30 a.m., Wild Mountain Ski Area
Tuesday, Jan. 4 — Big 9 Conference meet, 5 p.m., Welch Village
Thursday, Jan. 6 — Big 9 Conference meet, 4 p.m., Welch Village
Tuesday, Jan. 11 — Big 9 Conference meet, 4 p.m., Mount Kate Ski Area
Tuesday, Jan. 18 — vs. Hastings, Rochester John Marshall, 4 p.m., Welch Village
Friday, Jan. 21 — Welch Invite, 8 a.m., Welch Village
Tuesday, Feb. 1 — Big 9 Conference championships, 4 p.m., Welch Village
Tuesday, Feb. 8 — Section 6 championships, 1 p.m., Buck Hill Ski Area