Nine table-tennis players from FiftyNorth traveled Aug. 1 to St. Cloud to compete in the Minnesota Senior Games, with all of the competitors returning to Northfield with at least one medal.
Hongyuan Lang picked up a trio of gold medals in the singles, doubles and mixed doubles competitions, Darryl Hill claimed a pair of gold medals, Gary Johnson earned a pair of gold medals and a bronze medal, Judeen Brown powered to a pair of gold medals and a silver medal, and Irene Montenegro grouped together a gold medal, a silver medal and a bronze medal.
Also earning top-three finishes in were Armand Boehme (silver), Neil Lutzke (silver, bronze), Russ Margulies (silver, bronze) and Vin Khann (bronze).