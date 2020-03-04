If you have frequent trouble sleeping and wake unrested, you’re in good company. Sleep difficulties are pervasive and take their toll on our health, productivity, safety, and quality of life. A few months ago, I was desperate for even one night of restful sleep. I have found my remedy — swimming, and you may wish consider it as well.
I’ve experienced insomnia, severe restless legs, and an overly-active nocturnal mind for years. I tried everything (I thought) to improve my sleep: good sleep; hygiene; meditation; medications; warm baths; visits to sleep specialists. Nothing seemed to help, and my sleep challenges worsened. I read books and articles. Some were helpful. Many gave conflicting advice. With the additional stress of starting and managing a new business, most weeks this past summer there was at least one night when I never fell asleep. Chronic sleep deprivation is debilitating.
As a confirmed night owl, I never imagined that I might find relief by rising at 4:30 a.m. and plunging into a pool by 5:15 a.m. three mornings a week. I had looked into joining Masters Swimming in the past as I love being in the water and swimming distances. I was intimidated, however, by the early practice start time, the certainty that fellow swimmers would leave me behind in their wake, and my lack of any prior swim coaching and proper technique instruction. When I saw the Northfield Knightcrawlers notices about the upcoming season late last summer, I intuitively felt that I should explore it further as a solution to my sleep issues.
At the Knightcrawlers information session, I learned that most of my concerns were unfounded. The “Masters” in “Masters Swimming” means that participants are 18 years and older, not grandmasters of swimming. While many participants are past members of swim teams, there are swimmers of varied ability, and workouts and swim lanes are organized based on swim speed. The Masters coach, Kevin O’Brien, is there to help swimmers improve —whatever their starting point. Getting fit and becoming a stronger swimmer are the goals. I just needed to conquer the early rising time to fit Masters Swimming into my life.
I took the plunge and began an entirely new daily routine. Although Knightcrawlers practices are only Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, I found that keeping to an early-to-bed and early-to-rise schedule seven days a week made the transition to a morning lark much smoother. Getting to bed on time was challenging. I realized that I had spent a lifetime of ignoring my first waves of sleepiness in the evenings, pushing through them to be able to fit in several more hours of activities before going to bed. I began paying attention to what my body was experiencing and heading to bed when my body told me I was ready. Of course, the exercise of each workout did its magic, too. My aerobic fitness has increased, my muscles are stronger, and my swimming technique is improving.
I sleep well now. Joining Knightcrawlers has been life-changing. It’s not always easy getting up so early, but the benefits are worth it. By 7 a.m. I have completed my workout, have had pleasant interactions with fellow swimmers, am ready to start the day, and have already done what is needed to have a solid sleep later that night (as long as I go to bed on time). Perhaps joining Knightcrawlers could be transformational for you, too.