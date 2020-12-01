There's no denying Kate Boland and her teammates on the Bemidji State women's hockey team want to get on the ice.
After the first two-game series of the season Nov. 20-21 at St. Cloud State was postponed due to COVID-19 cases for St. Cloud State, Bemdji State then was forced to postpone its next two games against Minnesota State, Mankato, that was originally scheduled for this weekend because of its own COVID-19 issues.
So Boland — a 2018 Northfield High School graduate — is stuck in her dorm room for the second strict quarantine of the ever-extending preseason.
"Frustrating's a good word to use, but even with everything shifting around it makes us a lot more grateful as a team," Boland said.
"There are whole seasons that have been shut down," she continued. "Even though it's frustrating for us to have it moving around so much, it makes us all more grateful and look forward to playing in the future."
Moving forward, there are only four games cemented on the schedule with a Dec. 10-11 series against St. Cloud State and a Dec. 17-18 series against MSU, Mankato, although both of those are subject to change given any further COVID-19 complications in either locker room. The WCHA is delaying releasing a full conference schedule until after December.
"We started practicing so early because we didn't know when we'd actually be playing, so it's made the preseason seem twice as long," Boland said. "That's the most difficult part, not knowing when you'll actually be able to play. We've been doing some scrimmages with game jerseys on and that stuff just to keep us looking forward to playing."
When, and if, the Beavers are able play for the first time, they will try and build off a season in which they finished 16-18-3 overall and 9-13-2 in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association.
Boland, now a sophomore defender, played in 21 of the 37 games last year, blocked 11 shots, finished with a minus-4 rating and was assessed only one minor penalty.
This year, Bemidji State will lose a pair of last year's seniors (Briana Jorde and Heather Olson) from its blue line that combined to play 73 of a possible 74 games last year, leaving Boland as one of seven defenders on the roster eligible to play in the six available starting defensive positions.
Other returning defenders are senior Mak Langei (played in 36 of 37 games last year), senior Tina Kampa (37 games played), senior Kara Werth (37 games played), sophomore Abby DeLaRosa (25 games played) and redshirt junior Abby Ecker (30 games played). The Beavers are also welcoming freshman defender Khloe Lund to the program.
"I've got to get more playing time than I did last year at least in practice and stuff, just because of the older girls leaving," Boland said. "I think the younger girls will be forced to play a little bit more because of the open spots, but I don't really know because we haven't actually had any games."