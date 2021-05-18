Any doubt about the top seed in the Section 1-4A tournament was erased in the last week, when Class AAAA No. 10 Northfield (15-2) wiped out New Prague 13-0 on Friday afternoon on the road and topped Farmington 2-0 on Monday afternoon at home.
The Raiders took care of the Trojans (12-4) on Friday in only five innings, with the help of an offensive attack led by Courtney Graff's home run. Graff, Mikaela Girard and Avery Valek all finished with two hits, while Sammy Noreen whacked three hits.
In the circle, Brynn Hostettler allowed only one hit and two walks while striking out 11 batters.
The contest Monday against Farmington (7-7) was much closer, as Northfield had trouble generating the same amount of offensive firepower against Farmington junior Hailey Hagedorn, who allowed only four hits. Noreen doubled, walked and scored both runs for the Raiders, while Valek drove her in both times with a single and a sacrifice fly. Chloe Rozga and Graff both singled for Northfield's other two hits.
What did not change between the two games was Hostettler, who allowed only three hits against the Tigers, walked two batters and struck out 15.
The win all but cements Northfield's hold on the No. 1 seed in the postseason, as the Raiders have now racked up a 9-0 record against section opponents and played every other team in the section besides Lakeville North (10-4) and Lakeville South (6-6). Farmington beat Lakeville North 3-2 in the only matchup between the teams this season.