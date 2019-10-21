Saturday was a mixture of celebration and preparation for the Northfield girls swimming and diving team.
A week before, the Gators pulled off a dramatic seven-point win at the Section 1AA True Team Championships to qualify for Saturday's Class AA True Team State Championships. But, over the course of the next month, Northfield will be back in the pool for the Big 9 Conference Championships, the Section 1AA Championships and the Class AA State Finals.
That meant the Gators opted Saturday for a non-optimized lineup, which resulted in an eighth-place finish out of 12 teams at the University of Minnesota, to both gain more intel for decisions regarding the section lineup and to provide Northfield's 13 seniors a chance to swim at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center for what might be the final time.
"We probably have seven or nine worthy athletes (for relay spots) that are within two or three tenths of each other, so today was about letting everybody race and just go," Northfield coach Chris Morgan said. "It's nice to come and take a victory lap after a hard-fought section meet and we just did what we thought was smart for us."
With a full lineup and the use of senior Alice Zhang — who would have featured on a pair of relays and was the fastest Northfield swimmer entered in a pair of individual events, but was home with an illness — Morgan estimated his team could have risen to as high as sixth.
As it was, though, Minnetonka cruised to a title with 2,561.5 points ahead of second-place Wayzata (2239), third-place Edina (2,158.5), fourth-place Stillwater (2,158), fifth-place East Ridge (1,340.5), sixth-place Mounds View (1,283), seventh-place Blaine (1,241.5), eighth-place Northfield (1,218), ninth-place Maple Grove (1,074), 10th-place Buffalo (920.5), 11th-place Minneapolis Southwest (782.5) and 12th-place Centennial (637).
"Most of our girls have not rested yet and we did not wear fast (suits)," Morgan said. "You saw a lot of our competitors here wearing fast (suits). This is Stillwater's taper meet. They taper for this more than they taper for the section and state meet. That's a different philosophy than we have. We're all about sections and making our best play for state-qualifying at that point."
Even with no break in training leading up to the meet, the Gators posted a number of PRs and other highlights.
Sophomore Anna Scheglowski blazed to a split of 24.58 seconds in the anchor leg of the 200-yard medley relay to help Northfield to a 13th-place finish in the event. The split was the fifth-fastest of any of the 48 anchors.
Scheglowski also posted a strong 100 freestyle with a time of 57.95 to finish 23rd out of 47 swimmers, in addition to the Gators placed all four of their swimmers in the 500 freestyle in the top 25 out of 47. Sophomore Paige Steenblock led the way in 18th with a time of 5:30.25, while senior Tatum Hauck (21st, 5:36.21), senior Chloe Mellgren (22nd, 5:37.21) and freshman Anandy Myint (25th, 5:43.97) were close behind.
One of the biggest time drops of the day came from junior Ava O'Neill, who shaved over four seconds off her seed time in the 100 breaststroke to rise to 24th out of 48 entrants in 1:14.32.
The highest finish of the day came courtesy of junior Zibby Hanifl, who soared to a sixth-place finish in the 1-meter diving competition with a score of 347.60.
Next up is the Big 9 Conference Championships, with the diving portion of the event taking place Friday at Northfield Middle School and the swimming half following Saturday at the Rochester Recreation Center.
Then, Morgan said the Gators will peak in time for the Section 1AA Championships Nov. 6-8 at the Rochester Recreation Center with the hope of qualifying as many athletes as possible for the Class AA State Finals Nov. 14-16 back at the University of Minnesota.
"If you can do it here you can do it anywhere," Morgan said. "The pressure here is — this is a dress rehearsal, but it's a pretty fancy dress rehearsal. It's one of the best pools in the nation against the best teams in the state."