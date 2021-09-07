Throughout Friday night's season-opening game at Austin, Northfield football coach Brent Yule felt his team was more than capable of shipping away the Packers.
The Raiders possessed the advantage in total yards, plays run and first downs, but at the start of the fourth quarter, it was Austin possessing a seven-point lead.
A pair of touchdowns in that final frame, plus two successful point-after kicks, then propelled Northfield to a 21-20 victory to start its season. It's the first time the Raiders have started 1-0 since the 2017 campaign.
"Our kids just never gave up," Yule said. "They kept fighting for four quarters and we told them that and I told them I was proud of them for that. That’s a big stepping stone for our team and our program, and I’m looking forward to what the next few weeks bring."
Austin went into halftime with a 14-7 lead with a pair of touchdown runs, while Northfield scored its only touchdown of the first half with a 25-yard pass from junior Soren Richardson to senior Tate Journell.
After a scoreless third quarter, Richardson tied the game in the fourth with a one-yard quarterback sneak. Austin then pushed back in front with another quarterback run, but crucially missed its point-after attempt to only go up 20-14.
Then, Brayden Brakke burst around the edge on a sweep to tie the game 20-20, before senior Jayden Wefel nailed his third extra point of the night to provide Northfield with a one-point victory.
"He just banged them through," Yule said. "It was great to see and I think that will give him a lot of confidence moving forward as well. It was awesome and great to see the excitement on his face, too, when he made that third one to put us up 21-20.”
Yule said he was proud of his team overcoming some mental and physical defensive mistakes to allow Austin to rush for 184 yards, but overall was happy with his tea's performance on opening night.
Richardson completed 13 of 20 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown. Journell caught four passes for 45 yards and the touchdown, while senior Zach Edwards hauled in three receptions for 29 yards and senior Ian Stanton swallowed up two catches for 26 yards.
On the ground, a multi-headed attack was led by junior Charlie Monaghan, who rushed for 81 yards on 11 carries, while Stanton picked up 76 yards on seven carries and Jackson Jerdee rushed five times for 21 yards.
“All game we moved the ball offensively, but in the first half we didn’t capitalize," Yule said. "We got down to the red zone or got down into their territory, we fumbled once and had a big penalty that hurt us. The confidence was there and hats off to our kids. They played together.”
The schedule stiffens in Week 2, with Rochester Mayo set to visit Northfield on Saturday afternoon.
The Spartans are coming off a 58-31 victory against Owatonna in their first game of the season.
"I know next week we have a really good team in Rochester Mayo coming to town, and we’ll have to play and execute a lot better," Yule said. "I’m confident the kids are ready to take on the challenge and the coaches are ready to have a good gameplan for them, too.”