For the first time since a Missota Conference crown in 2012, the Northfield girls swimming and diving team hoisted a conference championships trophy.
This time, it came Saturday when the Gators raced to a sizable win at the Big 9 Conference Championships in Rochester, where Northfield racked up 424 points to distance itself from second-place Rochester Century (364) and third-place Rochester Mayo (292).
The Gators claimed the title, which Northfield coach Chris Morgan believes is the program's first in the Big 9 dating back to the program's initial membership in the conference that ended in 1970, by utilizing their depth, as has been the case all season.
Northfield won two of the 12 events, (the 200-yard freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle relay), but picked up points in buckets by placing three athletes in the top eight of the 200 individual medley, the 50 freestyle, the 1-meter diving, the 50 freestyle, the 100 freestyle and the 500 freestyle, in addition to grabbing a pair of the top eight spots in the 100 butterfly.
Sophomore Anna Scheglowski, junior Ellen Varley and seniors Signe Hauck and Ella Palmquist made up the winning 200 freestyle relay team, while Palmquist joined with senior Alice Zhang, senior Caroline Peterson and senior Tatum Hauck to win the 400 freestyle relay.
Sophomore Paige Steenblock sped to second in the 200, and was closely trailed by Zhang in fourth and Peterson in seventh. Scheglowski motored to fourth in the 50 freestyle to narrowly out touch Palmquist in fifth and Varley in eighth, and junior Zibby Hanifl soared to second in the diving competition, ahead of senior Ella Kelm in fourth and senior Madelyn Meyer in fifth.
Additionally, Scheglowski, Zhang and Signe Hauck were grouped together in fourth, fifth and seventh in the 100 freestyle, and Steenblock raced to fifth in the 500 freestyle ahead of senior Chloe Mellgren in sixth and Tatum Hauck in eighth.
In addition to the hardware, Saturday's championship provides a nice preview for the Section 1AA Championships, which will take place Nov. 6-8 back in Rochester.
Rochester Century, which finished second to Northfield at the Big 9 meet, is the defending section champ, while Northfield narrowly topped Farmington for the Section 1AA True Team crown less than a month ago.
