After a dominating first period, the Northfield boys hockey team continued to apply pressure throughout Thursday's 6-2 victory at Owatonna.

The Raiders posted a 10-1 shot advantage in the first period and finished with a 30-14 edge at the end of the night.

The Huskies stuck around by trailing only 2-1 at the end of the first period and 4-2 at the end of the second period.

Northfield's power play broke out of an extended drought by scoring three goals off five Owatonna penalties. The Huskies were called for a five-minute major penalty with 45 seconds left in the first period.

Sophomore Kamden Kaiser scored with 12 seconds remaining in the opening frame with assists from sophomore Jake Geiger and senior Spencer Klotz. The Raiders then double-dipped the major penalty 17 seconds into the second period when Klotz scored off assists from Geiger and junior Michael Fossum.

Northfield also killed off all three power plays for Owatonna.

The Raiders also benefited from scoring throughout its lineup, with Brayden Olsen tallying his first varsity goal 2:13 into the game with an assist from Cullen Merritt to provide a 1-0 lead.

In the second period, junior Gabe Sawyer scored his first goal since Dec. 21 with assists from Klotz and Allen Royel to push the advantage to 4-2 for the Raiders.

In the third period, Kaiser and Klotz added their second goals, with both picking up assists on each other's goals. Fossum and Royle also tallied their second assists of the game in the third period.

In net, Keaton Walock stopped 12 of the 14 shots he faced to pick up the win.

Northfield next plays Saturday night at Rochester Century.

