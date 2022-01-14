...HEAVY SNOW TO CONTINUE OVER SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA WITH LIGHT
TO MODERATE SNOW OVER CENTRAL THROUGH SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA...
.Snow, occasionally heavy at times, will spread southeast through
the afternoon. Snowfall rates of an inch per hour are possible
along the Minnesota River Valley, west of Mankato, and over the
Buffalo Ridge. The snow will end from north to south late this
afternoon through the evening hours.
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through early Friday
evening west of a line from Glenwood to Albert Lea. A Winter
Weather Advisory remains in effect east of the warning area to
the Mississippi River.
Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches are expected in the
warning area with 3 to 5 inches in the advisory area. Amounts
will drop off quickly east of the Mississippi River.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
1 of 3
Northfield's Brayden Olsen (left) and Parker Vogt (right) celebrate after Olsen scored the opening goal of Thursday's 6-2 win at Owatonna. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
After a dominating first period, the Northfield boys hockey team continued to apply pressure throughout Thursday's 6-2 victory at Owatonna.
The Raiders posted a 10-1 shot advantage in the first period and finished with a 30-14 edge at the end of the night.
The Huskies stuck around by trailing only 2-1 at the end of the first period and 4-2 at the end of the second period.
Northfield's power play broke out of an extended drought by scoring three goals off five Owatonna penalties. The Huskies were called for a five-minute major penalty with 45 seconds left in the first period.
Sophomore Kamden Kaiser scored with 12 seconds remaining in the opening frame with assists from sophomore Jake Geiger and senior Spencer Klotz. The Raiders then double-dipped the major penalty 17 seconds into the second period when Klotz scored off assists from Geiger and junior Michael Fossum.
Northfield also killed off all three power plays for Owatonna.
The Raiders also benefited from scoring throughout its lineup, with Brayden Olsen tallying his first varsity goal 2:13 into the game with an assist from Cullen Merritt to provide a 1-0 lead.
In the second period, junior Gabe Sawyer scored his first goal since Dec. 21 with assists from Klotz and Allen Royel to push the advantage to 4-2 for the Raiders.
In the third period, Kaiser and Klotz added their second goals, with both picking up assists on each other's goals. Fossum and Royle also tallied their second assists of the game in the third period.
In net, Keaton Walock stopped 12 of the 14 shots he faced to pick up the win.
Northfield next plays Saturday night at Rochester Century.