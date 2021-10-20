Early on, an opportunity arose for Northfield to grab control Wednesday night in Faribault.
After junior linebacker Gabe Sawyer recovered a fumble on the first drive of the game, the Raiders took over on their own 40-yard line with a chance to deliver the opening blow in a rivalry game against Faribault.
Instead, the Raiders went four-and-out, and when the Falcons were presented with their own fourth down, they capitalized with a 41-yard rushing touchdown for the opening score of an eventual 36-7 victory for Faribault.
"We just didn't execute our gameplan very well," Northfield coach Brent Yule said. "They made plays, we missed tackles defensively and defensively it just wasn't a good enough effort, for sure."
All season, the weak spot for the Raiders has been a propensity to allow explosive plays to erase the good work done on 80% of the defensive snaps. Against a Faribault offense that thrives on big plays, Northfield (3-5) was unable to prevent those chunks of yardage.
The Falcons (5-3) finished the first half with a 36-0 lead, thanks to four plays of more than 40 yards, which also included touchdown passes of 85 and 60 yards.
Trying to throw its way back into the game, Northfield junior quarterback Soren Richardson finished with three first-half interceptions — although the third of those picks was on a Hail Mary attempt on the final play of the first half.
In the second half, Northfield found offensive success running the ball, especially with junior Charlie Monaghan, who carried the ball 14 times for 91 yards. Richardson also scrambled on fourth down long enough to locate junior Dom DiMaggio, who shook off a pair of tacklers to dive into the end zone for the only touchdown of the second half for either team.
By that point, Faribault had already done what it needed to in order to beat Northfield for a second straight year and retain the Cannon Trophy with an offensive explosion that took advantage of a Northfield defense that lost a couple key pieces to injury early on.
"We had to rotate some guys around to find matchups and things like that," Yule said. "It's difficult to do, especially on a short week when you don't have a lot of time to prepare the kids and some of the second-stringers that don't get as many reps as they could with only two days of practice. We have another short week coming up, so we have to do a better job of getting ready to go."
The loss likely has little to no effect on Northfield's postseason prospects, since it has lost to both Rochester Mayo and Owatonna — the projected No. 1 and No. 2 seeds — and beaten Rochester Century, Rochester John Marshall and Austin — the projected No. 4, 5 and 6 seeds in the Section 1-5A playoffs.
Assuming nothing unexpected happens prior the the brackets being announced Thursday, the Raiders will likely open the postseason Tuesday, Oct. 26 against Austin, which Northfield beat 21-20 on the road in the first game of the season.
"Hopefully there's only one way we respond, and it's by pounding the stone and keep swinging our hammers," Yule said. "That's what we've talked about all year, and now we have a real chance to really do it, because this one was a tough one for us."