BOYS HOCKEY
A steady diet of shots helped the Northfield boys hockey team ease to a 7-0 victory Thursday night at Red Wing thanks to a 52-14 edge in terms of shots on goal.
Senior forward Carson VanZuilen racked up three goals and two assists, junior forward Specer Klotz paired two goals with two assists, senior forward Davis Royle racked up three assists, senior forward Ryan Will finished with a goal and two assists, senior forward Will Tidona combined a goal and an assist, and senior defender Josh Kruger and junior defender Matt DeBuse both tallied an assist apiece.
The Raiders led 2-0 after the first period and 4-0 after the second before adding three final tallies in the third frame.
Northfield (7-2-1, 7-2 Big 9 Conference) finished 2-for-4 on the power play, while Red Wing (1-7-1, 1-6-1) was 0-for-4 with a man advantage. Senior Micah Olson notched 14 saves for his second shutout of the season.
The Raiders return home Saturday afternoon for a tilt against Mankato East/Loyola (8-2, 8-1).
BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING
The Gators maintained their perfect record Thursday night with a 99-79 victory against Mankato West in Mankato.
Northfield claimed victories in eight out of the 12 events, led by senior Ryan Malecha in the 100-yard butterfly and 100 backstroke, senior Erick Larson in the 100 freestyle, Luke Redetzke in the 200 individual medley, Will Redetzke in the 500 freestyle and Franklin Hartwell in the 100 breastroke.
The team of Malecha, Jens Kasten, Owen Lehmkuhl and Larson also teamed up to win the 200 medley relay. Larson, Kasten, Lehmkuhl and Luke Redetzke also combined to win the 200 freestyle relay.
The junior varsity squad was also able to compete for the fourth time this season Thursday, and won to extend the JV team's winning streak to 64 meets.
Northfield will close the regular season Thursday, Feb. 25, against Austin in an in-person meet at Northfield Middle School.