While the style of play may be uncomfortable for most, it suits Northfield boys soccer just fine.
With a high-pressing line and attackers that are aggressive in winning the ball back in tight areas, Northfield harassed Rosemount for most of Thursday night at Northfield High School.
The result was a season-opening 2-0 victory in which the Raiders produced most, if not all, of the quality scoring opportunities since the Irish struggled to maintain any decent spells of possession out of their own defensive half.
"We did a nice job pressuring them," Northfield coach Westley Dayus said. "That's what we're good with. When we put the high pressure on, and we worked on that, teams don't know how to deal with it since we've got such great technical ability. We can play under pressure. It's not a problem for us, but can you?"
The strategy produced a number of scoring chances, although Northfield did struggle executing those opportunities in the first half.
After the break, the Raiders scored first in the 54th minute when junior Pascal Cogan was able to tap in a sharp cross from junior Griffin Regnier.
"Pascal just knows these runs," Dayus said. "He'll make the strangest runs and people will think, 'What on earth is he doing?' but it'll end up with him. That's just something you can't teach. He's a bit of a goof ball, but he'll find and sniff out a goal."
Cogan started that circuitous run after Northfield won possession of the ball near midfield. From there, the Raiders funneled the ball outside to Regnier, who recalled Dayus' halftime message of attempting to beat more players one-on-one with the dribble and darted by his man.
Once he created enough space, he laced his cross to Cogan, who merely needed to redirect the ball into the back of the net.
"That's what we want," Dayus said. "Right at halftime we talked about, can you beat your man one-on-one? Griffin can do that all day, so Griffin's beat him, he's put the ball in and Pascal can sniff it out."
Northfield added the final goal with around 40 seconds remaining when junior Charles Pratt atoned for missing an open net in the first half by chipping the Rosemount goalie from 40 yards out.
The high pressure created that chance once again. Many times last season, the Raiders were able to force those turnovers in the middle of the field, but then either made a poor decision on where to pass or allowed the opposition to swipe the ball right back.
That wasn't the case Thursday, when Dayus said his team was able to consistently move the ball up the field shortly after earning possession.
"You can see the team willing to work for each other," Dayus said. "Isai (Duque) had a fantastic game as well, Maison (Fisher) has come in as well. All these boys have recognized that they can play varsity ball."
Those collective decisions allowed Northfield to drive past a Rosemount team that excels in muddying up play.
Last year, the Irish played their opponents to draws on four out of their 15 matches. Northfield will face a similar test when it travels to play at South St. Paul at 1 p.m. Saturday.
"It's just great to see them play together, really," Dayus said. "We've got a great squad and it's a reasonable opponent for us. South St. Paul will be the same Saturday and once we get into it with Owatonna, the Rochesters, Austin — they're going to be mean, tough, fast, strong and we're going to have to do all of that again."