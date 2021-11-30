Listed below is the roster, schedule and coaching staff for the Northfield girls basketball team, in addition to information provided by the coaches on who’s returning, what new athletes can take a leap this season and what the team’s goals are for the coming months.
The Northfield News has also highlighted three key dates to watch for this season.
COACHES
Head coach: Paul Eddy, 3rd year in this position, 35th year overall
Assistant coaches: Josh Spitzack, Brynne Stellner, Darrell Sawyer, Tori Salabla
ROSTER
Samantha Ims, senior, guard
Abbie Thompson, senior, forward
Izzy Balvin, junior, guard
Regan Childress, junior, guard
Ryann Eddy, junior, forward
Marie Labenski, junior, guard
Lucy Menssen, junior, guard
Savannah Newberg, junior, forward
Cora McBroom, sophomore, forward
Sam Mosley, sophomore, forward
Kat Organ, sophomore, forward
Anni Quaas, sophomore, guard
Amelia Rosenhamer, sophomore, forward
Sammy Thomas, sophomore, forward
KEY PLAYERS
Samantha Ims is a captain and two-year returning starter at point guard. She will need to transition from a secondary scorer to one of our primary scorers this year.
Abbie Thompson is our other captain and a strong interior presence. After missing significant time in the past two years to knee issues, we are hopeful that she will be able to give us some quality minutes this year.
Marie Labenski was a valuable reserve for us last year and is expected to be one of our primary scorers this year. She is one of our best perimeter shooters.
Ryann Eddy also came off the bench last year and was a solid role player, but will have to step up her game for us this year, especially as an offensive threat.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Lucy Menssen (great ballhandler and defender)
Izzy Balvin (can play any position, great vocal leader)
Savannah Newberg (good finisher around the rim and great rebounder)
Anni Quaas (outstanding athlete who can shoot from outside and can finish around the rim)
Kat Organ (all-around steady player who we can depend on in a variety of roles)
Amelia Rosenhamer (strong interior presence and intense competitor)
2020-21 RECAP
10-6 overall; 5th in Big 9 with 6-5 conference record. Lost in section quarterfinals to Lakeville South.
2021-22 OUTLOOK
We graduated 80% of our scoring from last year’s team. We will have to reload this year and that will have to come from some younger players as we have only two seniors on the roster. Our goal is to steadily improve throughout the season and compete every day.
COMPETITION
The Big 9 is loaded with talent. Rochester John Marshall returns everyone, including two D1 signees. Mankato East also has all of their top players back. We would be thrilled to be in the top half of the conference standings.
2021-22 SCHEDULE
Thursday, Dec. 2 — vs. Faribault, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 4 — at Mankato West, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 7 — at Rochester John Marshall, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 11 — vs. New Prague, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 14 — at Hastings, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 16 — vs. Mankato East, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 17 — at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 21 — vs. Owatonna, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 28-Wednesday, Dec. 29 — at St. Peter Tournament
Tuesday, Jan. 4 — at Rochester Century, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 6 — vs. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 11 — vs. Albert Lea, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 14 — at Winona, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 18 — vs. Rochester Mayo, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 20 — at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 25 — vs. Rochester John Marshall, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 28 — vs. Mankato West, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 3 — at Mankato East, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 5 — vs. Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 11 — vs. Rochester Century, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 15 — at Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 18 — at Albert Lea, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 22 — vs. Winona, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 25 — at Rochester Mayo