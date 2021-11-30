Listed below is the roster, schedule and coaching staff for the Northfield girls basketball team, in addition to information provided by the coaches on who’s returning, what new athletes can take a leap this season and what the team’s goals are for the coming months.

The Northfield News has also highlighted three key dates to watch for this season.

COACHES

Head coach: Paul Eddy, 3rd year in this position, 35th year overall

Assistant coaches: Josh Spitzack, Brynne Stellner, Darrell Sawyer, Tori Salabla

ROSTER

Samantha Ims, senior, guard

Abbie Thompson, senior, forward

Izzy Balvin, junior, guard

Regan Childress, junior, guard

Ryann Eddy, junior, forward

Marie Labenski, junior, guard

Lucy Menssen, junior, guard

Savannah Newberg, junior, forward

Cora McBroom, sophomore, forward

Sam Mosley, sophomore, forward

Kat Organ, sophomore, forward

Anni Quaas, sophomore, guard

Amelia Rosenhamer, sophomore, forward

Sammy Thomas, sophomore, forward

KEY PLAYERS

Samantha Ims is a captain and two-year returning starter at point guard. She will need to transition from a secondary scorer to one of our primary scorers this year.

Abbie Thompson is our other captain and a strong interior presence. After missing significant time in the past two years to knee issues, we are hopeful that she will be able to give us some quality minutes this year.

Marie Labenski was a valuable reserve for us last year and is expected to be one of our primary scorers this year. She is one of our best perimeter shooters.

Ryann Eddy also came off the bench last year and was a solid role player, but will have to step up her game for us this year, especially as an offensive threat.

KEEP YOUR EYE ON

Lucy Menssen (great ballhandler and defender)

Izzy Balvin (can play any position, great vocal leader)

Savannah Newberg (good finisher around the rim and great rebounder)

Anni Quaas (outstanding athlete who can shoot from outside and can finish around the rim)

Kat Organ (all-around steady player who we can depend on in a variety of roles)

Amelia Rosenhamer (strong interior presence and intense competitor)

2020-21 RECAP

10-6 overall; 5th in Big 9 with 6-5 conference record. Lost in section quarterfinals to Lakeville South.

2021-22 OUTLOOK

We graduated 80% of our scoring from last year’s team. We will have to reload this year and that will have to come from some younger players as we have only two seniors on the roster. Our goal is to steadily improve throughout the season and compete every day.

COMPETITION

The Big 9 is loaded with talent. Rochester John Marshall returns everyone, including two D1 signees. Mankato East also has all of their top players back. We would be thrilled to be in the top half of the conference standings.

2021-22 SCHEDULE

Thursday, Dec. 2 — vs. Faribault, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4 — at Mankato West, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 7 — at Rochester John Marshall, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11 — vs. New Prague, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 14 — at Hastings, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 16 — vs. Mankato East, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 17 — at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 21 — vs. Owatonna, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 28-Wednesday, Dec. 29 — at St. Peter Tournament

Tuesday, Jan. 4 — at Rochester Century, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 6 — vs. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 11 — vs. Albert Lea, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 14 — at Winona, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 18 — vs. Rochester Mayo, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 20 — at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 25 — vs. Rochester John Marshall, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 28 — vs. Mankato West, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 3 — at Mankato East, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5 — vs. Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11 — vs. Rochester Century, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 15 — at Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18 — at Albert Lea, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 22 — vs. Winona, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 25 — at Rochester Mayo

Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

Recommended for you

Load comments