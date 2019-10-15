Sean Goodman ran for a late 30-yard touchdown to give the Carleton College football team a 14-7 victory at Hamline University, earning the Knights their first conference win of the season and their third victory in a row against the Pipers.
Goodman's touchdown, his third of the season and the longest rush of his career, was a tough, winding rumble which saw the junior running back evade multiple tackles before making it into the end zone with 3:30 remaining in the game. The score, which was Carleton's first offensive touchdown of the contest, capped off a well-rounded performance by Goodman, who finished with 13 rushes for 83 yards and three catches for 16 yards.
The Knights (3-3, 1-3 MIAC) defense opened the scoring in the second quarter, when lineman Adam Binzak recovered a fumble from Hamline's Brandon Miller in the end zone. The play, Binzak's first career touchdown, was Carleton's first defensive score this year and its first fumble recovery for a touchdown since Sept. 26, 2009.
The defense was more than capable of keeping the Knights in the game, stifling Hamline (1-5, 0-4 MIAC) for much of the afternoon. Carleton turned the Pipers over on downs five times and came up with two turnovers.
During Hamline's fourth possession, Knights defensive back Ryan Flanagan picked off Noah Hickman and returned the ball to the Piper nine-yard line. Even though Carleton couldn't convert on fourth-and-goal from the two-yard line, Hamline was backed up against its own goal line. That played a factor immediately as the Pipers fumbled on second down, and Binzak pounced on the loose ball in the end zone.
Hamline responded later in the second quarter thanks to a 47-yard touchdown run by Terrel Jones, who finished the game with nine total rushes for 83 yards. The two teams headed into halftime knotted 7-7.
First-year quarterback Jonathan Singleton finished the day with 16 completions in 29 attempts for 148 yards and no interceptions. Mack Journell was the primary target in the passing game, with nine catches for 114 yards, including a 46-yarder on the first play after the blocked field goal. This was Journell's eighth career game with 100+ receiving yards. He also moved into fifth place on Carleton's career list with 146 receptions. He is now eighth with 1,748 receiving yards as a Knight.
Hamline was led by the offensive performances of quarterback Manny Moton, who completed 11 of 20 passes for 109 yards, and receiver Triston Thomas, who caught seven passes for 70 yards. Running back Zander Payne also had a productive day, totaling 63 yards over 17 carries.
For the second week in a row Carleton's Travis Brown racked up a game-high 14 tackles, once again matching the second-highest total of his career.
Following their performances in the Knights' road victory on Saturday, Carleton's Carlos Lua Pineda and Alex Chertoff were selected as the MIAC Football Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week.
From his linebacker position, Pineda led a Carleton defense that turned Hamline over-on-downs five times in the game — including twice inside the red zone — and came up with two turnovers in a 14-7 triumph over the Pipers. He finished with 12 total tackles, including 10 solo stops which were the most by any MIAC defender on the week. This was also Lua Pineda's first double-digit tackle game of the season and the fifth of his career.
Chertoff averaged 31.0 yards on six punts, including a 50-yarder in a 14-7 win over Hamline last week. His kicking was key in a cold and snowy game of field possession on Saturday, as the junior landed two punts inside the 20-yard line. He has pinned opponents inside their own 20-yard line eight times this season, second most among MIAC punters, and leads the conference with 10 fair-caught punts this season.
Carleton returns to Laird Stadium and hosts Augsburg University for Homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 19. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.