Led by a pair of top-three finishes from senior Martin Brice in the mile and two-mile run, the Northfield boys track and field team snagged third at the Rochester Mayo quadrangular on May 4 that also included Austin and Mankato West.
Brice sped to second in the two mile and third in the mile, in which he posted a time of 4 minutes, 41.01 seconds, which Northfield coach Tyler Balow believes is the fastest mile from a Raider runner in the past 10 years.
Overall, Northfield scored 43.5 points to finish behind Rochester Mayo (115) and Mankato West (80), and ahead of Austin (33.5).
Other standout performances for the Raiders included Caleb Meeker, who claimed first in the 300 hurdles with a new personal-best by more than 1.5 seconds, finished fourth in the 110 hurdles, anchored the 1,600 relay to a second-place finish and also competed in the discus.
"For an experienced hurdler like Caleb to see that big of a drop in his times from one meet to the next is a testament to the work he has been focusing on this season with hurdle Coach Kyle Korynta," Balow said.
Northfield also picked up a first-place finish in the high jump, where junior Devin Jax soared to a lifetime best of 6 feet, 2 inches.
"Coming into the season the highest he had ever jumped in a meet was 5 feet," Balow said. "Our coaching staff knew he had a lot of potential as a jumper but he has really surprised all of us with how quickly he is improving."
Northfield next competes Tuesday in a quadrangular at Austin.