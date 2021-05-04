Will Tidona loves the chase.
Already twice this season, the Northfield senior has taken the baton for the final leg of the 1,600-meter relay with the Raiders out of first place
Both times, Tidona stormed into the front of the pack in the final 200 meters with members of the Northfield boys track and field team boisterously cheering throughout the infield.
"It's really fun to just have somebody to chase and try hard for," Tidona said. "It really just makes you run faster. It's way better than getting (the baton) in first, I believe."
Even in races where Tidona starts on equal footing, he's not lacked in motivation to cross the finish line first. He's parlayed that success as the 1,600 relay's anchor into a strong start to the season in the 400-meter run.
In Wednesday's quadrangular at Northfield Middle School that included typical Big 9 Conference title contenders Mankato East and Owatonna, plus a quick Faribault team, Tidona motored to first place in the 400 in 55.86 seconds — more than a second ahead of the second-place finisher.
At the six-team Dean Bishop Invite on April 16 at Austin High School, Tidona out-paced the field by nearly a second with a time of 53.44 seconds.
"The 400, which is his specialty, is a really tough race to get back in shape for," Northfield coach Tyler Balow said. "You have to do some really tough workouts to get that speed endurance back up, but he's hopped into it. I don't know if it's from hockey, but he's come in and looked in great shape and been doing really good things for us."
Tidona discredited Balow's theory that hockey season delivered the endurance needed for the 400, but he also isn't quite sure what's allowed him to start his senior season this strong.
On top of that success in the 400, Tidona has also scored points for the Raiders in the 100 and 200, and at Wednesday's quadrangular helped the 3,200-meter relay to a first-place finish. It was the first time he's raced an 800 this season.
"(He) ran a 2:06, which, he's not been training for that," Balow said. "That shows you the type of athlete he is, but also the type of grit he has. That's a tough turnaround to be training for a 400 and run an eight like that."
That versatility makes Tidona the track version Swiss Army knife.
"We feel pretty confident that in any relay, he can be a member of that relay," Balow said. "Going forward this season, we have to figure out as a coaching staff where he can help us the most, and luckily for us that's a lot of places."
Individually, the focus for Tidona and Balow is on the 400. As a sophomore, his time of 53.17 seconds in the 400 Section 1AA preliminaries left him short of the finals by one spot and .17 seconds.
He's already nearly matched that time this season in an open 400, while still working on rebuilding his endurance and speed and without the time drops May and June typically deliver.
"I'd like to make finals for section," Tidona said. "I think I'm close to that with my current time, and then it's a distant goal to be able to make it in the top two in finals to go to state. That would be awesome."
Balow also didn't rule out the possibility of a high section finish in the individual 200, either, where Tidona has already ran 24.45 in Wednesday's quadrangular, which was the fifth-fastest time but less than a second behind Owatonna's Zach Stransky in first place.
There's also the possibility of Tidona doing what he likes best — anchoring a relay to a high finish. Even without Tidona, Northfield's 1,600 relay notched a second-place finish behind an Owatonna team the Raiders beat at the Dean Bishop Invite.
"We have about six or seven guys that can run in that 55 (second) range," Balow said. "If we were to rest them, maybe they can drop down to that 53 mark. To be competitive we need people around that 51 or 52 range, and we need four of those guys. I think we have the ability to get there. If we can stay healthy, the sky is the limit and that's exciting for us."
NORTHFIELD QUADRANGULAR
With the help of Tidona, Northfield finished in third place in its home invite with 58.5 points, behind Owatonna (116.5) and Mankato East (93) and ahead of Faribault (48).
Junior Collin Graff picked up a pair of individual second-place finishes in the long jump and 200-meter dash, the second of which he finished only .03 seconds behind Stransky in first place. He also notched a fifth-place finish in the 110 hurdles
Other individual point scorers for the Raiders included senior Josh Johnson (4th in the 100), junior Zach Edwards (3rd in the 400), sophomore Sam Folland (2nd in the 800), junior AJ Reisetter (4th in the 800), senior Martin Brice (2nd in the mile), sophomore Nathan Amundson (4th in the mile), senior Jacob Lockner (4th in the two mile), junior Devin Jax (fourth in the high jump) and senior Josh Charlton (fifth in the long jump).