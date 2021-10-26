Twenty one points. That was Northfield’s offensive output to win by one in a Week 1 thriller at Austin.
That same number was already on the scoreboard in less than five minutes of game time in their playoff rematch.
The No. 3 seed Northfield Raiders (4-5) came out with their hair on fire, scoring three quick touchdowns en route to a 48-14 win against the No. 6 seed Austin Packers (1-8) in Tuesday’s Section 1-5A quarterfinals.
“We really emphasized getting off to a hot start,” senior lineman Kyle Schulz said. “Setting the tone really early and not letting them get back in the game.”
Late arriving fans missed a game's worth of action in mere minutes.
Austin fumbled the ball away on an option play at its 29-yard line on the game's first play from scrimmage. Three plays later and junior running back Charles Monaghan was in for an 11-yard touchdown rush.
Monaghan’s powerful running style produced 68 yards and a touchdown on nine carries before exiting early in the third quarter with an injury.
The Raiders squib kicked throughout the night. The second kickoff gave the Packers favorable field position at its own 44 before going three and out.
Austin boomed a 50-yard net punt returned to the 5-yard line. Getting pinned soon proved insignificant when Northfield sophomore running back Kamden Kaiser was off to the races for a 75-yard touchdown.
The squib strategy paid dividends for Northfield on the ensuing kickoff when senior Pablo Gallardo's kick caromed off an Austin upback toward Northfield sophomore Jacob Geiger, who pounced on it.
The next play, senior running back Tate Journell flashed speed for a 54-yard touchdown rush. Gallardo's extra point made it 21-0 with 7:29 still remaining in the first quarter.
“It was awesome. We got the ball after that fumble and just went at ‘em,” senior lineman Tate Sand said. “It was good to see our team come out strong. Sometimes this year we haven’t come out our best. It was good to see us come out firing.”
Northfield rushed 33 times for 315 yards (9.54 average) led by four carries for 129 yards and two touchdowns by Kaiser.
Soren Richardson finished 5-for-6 passing for 72 yards and a touchdown. He found Nadir Baraki on a deep ball for a 43-yard connection.
Northfield coach Brent Yule was pleased with establishing the run while being effective in the pass game when situations called for it.
“That’s what our offense is meant to do, ground and pound the ball a little bit,” Yule said. “We ended up getting some big plays, too, but just being able to keep the clock moving and get first downs was huge.”
Austin sustained its first drive to get into Northfield territory late in the first quarter before turning it over on downs. The Packers had three drives stall past the Raiders’ 40-yard line.
Senior running back Ian Stanton capped a methodical drive with a three-yard touchdown rush that led to a 28-0 halftime advantage. He rushed seven times for 37 yards and caught three passes for 23 yards.
Journell caught the opening kickoff of the second half with his heels on the goal line. He wisely brought it out and returned it 99 yards for a touchdown.
Northfield senior linebacker Darrin Kuyper forced a fumble recovered by sophomore linebacker Austin Koep on Austin's next drive.
Yule credited Koep for trying different positions throughout the season as the coaching staff worked to find the talented underclassman his best fit on the field.
Journell hauled in a 17-yard touchdown from Richardson and Kaiser rushed in a 45-yard score to end the Raiders’ scoring late in the third quarter.
Austin junior quarterback Austin Lang rushed for a 64-yard touchdown in the third quarter and senior Joseph Walker scored in the fourth quarter on a three-yard rush.
Walker toted it 26 times for 117 yards and was the lone tailback to earn carries until the fourth quarter. The Packers rushed 35 times for 212 yards for a 6.0 average, which shrinks to 4.3 without Lang's touchdown rush. Lang finished 3-for-14 passing for 18 yards and was 0-for-6 in the first half.
“Just starting fast, playing with some confidence,” Yule said. “Defensively, I thought we tackled really well. Austin didn’t have a great record, but they’re not a bad football team. Their running back, Walker, is a great football player, he’s one of the best running backs in the (district). Their quarterback has really progressed nicely and they’re well-coached.”
This was Northfield’s largest margin of victory since a 49-13 win Sept. 21, 2018 at New Prague.
Northfield has won five in a row against Austin since they last began playing annually in 2017.
“We were a little bit banged up the first game,” Schulz said of the September matchup vs. Austin. “We improved a lot over the season. As the season’s gone on, we’ve come out a lot hotter.”
Northfield advances to play at No. 2 seed Owatonna 7 p.m. Saturday. Owatonna received a first-round bye.
Owatonna won 26-7 in the regular season Oct. 1 at Northfield.