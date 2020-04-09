The coronavirus has not stopped people from fishing.
One of the allowed activities in the governor's proclamation, fishing and boating, gives people a chance to get outside, get some fresh air and hopefully catch fish.
Fishermen typically are few and far between in early to mid April in Minnesota, but the crowds will start to grow for the trout fishing opener April 18 and get even bigger for the walleye/northern fishing opener May 9. Public accesses on area lakes are open with docks out, so anglers can launch their boats.
While the recreational activity is allowed, people will still have to adhere to distancing guidelines and precautions, if they want to fish. They'll be asked to stand 6 feet apart, stay as close to home as possible and not congregate in groups.
Trout stocking set
The DNR tentatively plans on stocking St. Peter Trout Ponds the week of the opener Saturday April 18, said Craig Soupir, Waterville Area Fisheries Supervisor, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
"We would plan to stock a total of 5,000 rainbow trout over a period of six weeks," Soupir said. "For the past couple years we have not provided specific stockings dates/times to anglers. This approach has been overwhelmingly supported by anglers whom have acknowledged that they have had a better fishing experience at St. Peter AMA (Aquatic Management Areas) with less congestion of anglers at given points in time and with prolonged or extended catch of trout after each stocking. This has been attributed to not releasing specific stocking dates/times. Therefore, we will continue to provide this unique and highly utilized trout resource, but will not be providing any further information on specific stocking dates."
Soupir said the DNR COVID-19 rules apply to trout fishing, including the opener. Fishermen and women will be expected to follow the social distancing guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Health.
How they bitin'?
Brandon Palmquist, of Madision Lake, and Zach Thibodeau, of Eagle Lake, went out fishing for the first time April 4 on a sunny and calm afternoon on German Lake. In a boat together, they followed the social distancing guidelines of 6 feet between them by sitting on each end.
Although they didn't catch a fish, Palmquist said, "It beats sitting at home. We're having slim pickings here, but you can't beat the quarantine, so then you're out here doing your thing."
With the weather warming into the 70s, Palmquist said, "I'll be out here again."
It was only 43 degrees on April 4, with the water temperature at 45 degrees, according to the gauge in Palmquist's boat. It needs to warm up more for the fish to start biting better.
In a survey of anglers in the area, the only place where fish were biting was at Ray's Lake in Elysian. About a dozen anglers lined along the shoulder of Le Sueur County Road 11 and caught sunnies, crappies and largemouth bass.
Mary Blaubasch, an avid angler from Waterville, said, "Everyone that casted was reeling in crappies."
The virus didn't affect Blaudbasch's enthusiasm for fishing, although she lost her job. "When it's time to fish, it's time to fish. If I'm not working, I'm fishing. I like making new friends, catching and eating fish, and usually people give me their fish."
Her brother, Mike Smith, while pulling in a crappie beside her, said fishing "is peaceful and relaxing. Even with the virus thing going on, it keeps you away from the headache of how people are losing their lives. Everybody is 6 feet away. You enjoy your time out here."
An Elysian angler, who asked not to be identified, said the panfish were mostly little ones, but the crappies were up to 9 inches long, which is keeper size. He decided to move on to other fishing spots to "stay away from people." He also tried Lake Francis, the Waterville lagoons on Lake Tentonka, the German fishing pier and the Sawmill backwater area on East Lake Jefferson, where typically fish start biting earliest when the sun warms up the shallow, mud bottom water. But the fish weren't biting.
Other early shorefishing spots include the fishing pier on the southside of West Lake Jefferson, the culvert under Le Sueur County Road 15 between West and Middle Jeff. and the Buckmaster Bridge on Madison Lake.
The Elysian fisherman also said he has been bottled up inside since the beginning of March after ice fishing season ended, and he needed to get out. The ice went out April 1, which is ahead of schedule because of the higher temperatures this spring.
Bait shops cut back
Palmquist and Thibodeau got their live bait, including minnows, at Corner Bait in Madison Lake. Although some bait stores closed because of the virus, Corner Bait just adjusted its hours, Palmquist said.
Walt's Hook Line and Sinker, along Ottawa Road near St. Peter, closed during the governor's 14-day shut down of businesses from March 27 to April 10. Corner Bait could remain open, because it sells propane tanks, which are considered essential.
Owner Walt Hoehn also has propane tanks, but he chose to close for safety reasons and planned to reopen April 11 for his regular hours of 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.
"I decided to close up for the 14 days, hang out by myself and be done with it," said Hoehn, who lives in the apartment attached to his bait shop. "It's better to be safe than sorry. It's a good thing it happened during this time because this is normally a slow time. So closing the doors I haven't lost that much in two weeks. We'll get by."
Although it shut Walt's down, he said, "It's normally slow this time until the trout opener. Now we've got ice out."
Hoehn needed to restock with live bait after having to throw out minnows. The angle worms and night crawlers could be kept fresh in the refrigerator. "I'm just throwing bait out the door because it died, probably a gallon of crappie minnows and a half gallon of fatheads so far. I didn't order any wax worms this time because we were supposed to close on Friday."
Walt's especially needs bait for the trout fishing opener when business picks up and lasts as the DNR keeps stocking 5,000 trout over four weeks through May. The St. Peter Trout Ponds, just a mile down Ottawa Road, are one of the most popular spots for the openers. Anglers gather there, often elbow to elbow, in search of the freshly stocked rainbow trout. They'll have to make a little more space this year.
Hoehn, who has taken an annual spring trout stream fishing trip to Highlandville, Iowa, with friends for about 20 years, cancelled it this year and is going next year. "Everything is pretty much getting shut down. In our group there is only two under 65 out of eight, so everybody is kind of hunkered down. We had a cabin reserved, and they just moved the reservation to next year."
Walt's for sale
Hoehn said his business is surviving financially, but he said, "I'm going to sell the place hopefully this spring as a bait and tackle shop and move to South Dakota. It has year-round fishing for walleyes and northerns. I bought a place there already, so I'm ready to move to Webster, eight blocks from the bait shop. That's all that matters."
He has fished the lakes near Webster, South Dakota, for about a dozen years.
Hoehn, who turns 70 this year, hasn't had a chance to go fishing because of running the bait and tackle shop basically by himself the last 13 years. "I decided after I turned 69, I'm going to go fishing now while I still can. I work 13 hours a day, seven days a week here. There will be notices out soon that it will be up for sale."
Once he reopens, he plans to offer a sale on tackle until someone buys the bait shop.