After notching a first-period hat trick, sophomore forward Ayla Puppe then added a second hat trick in the second and third periods to help the Northfield girls hockey team blitz Red Wing (2-8, 1-3) with a 13-0 victory Thursday night in Red Wing.
Puppe finished with six goals and two assists. The explosive ticked Puppe's goal total up to 20, which is the most of any player in the state. Her 27 points rank eighth.
The 13 goals scored by the Class AA No. 16 Raiders (8-1, 3-0) are the most since a 13-1 victory against Waseca on Nov. 21, 2013.
Also notching a hat trick was junior forward Emerson Garlie, who added an assist as well. Senior defender Cambria Monson scored twice and dished out an assist, while eighth grade forward Mia Miller and freshman defender Keira Hauskins both handed out two assists.
Junioir forward Tove Sorenson and sophomore forward Isabelle Stephes both finished with a goal apiece, sophomore forward Megan Snyder and sophomore defender Grace McCoshen each logged an assist.
In net, senior Maggie Malecha made eight saves to record her third shutout this season.
Northfield next plays Tuesday night at Class AA No. 5 Rosemount.