This story was originally published in the Oct. 20, 1993, edition of the Northfield News.
A 35-0 win over Holy Angels Friday evening locked up a share of the conference championship for the Northfield High School football team.
It’s the Raiders’ first title in 51 years. Their last came in 1942 when the won the Big 9 with a 5-1 record.
“It’s a great thrill for me and the rest of the coaching staff, the school and for the community,” said Bubba Sullivan, in his fifth year as Northfield’s head football coach.
Though the Raiders were heavy favorites Friday, it didn’t mean they weren’t nervous minutes before the opening kickoff.
“As the old cliche goes,” Sullivan said, “anything can happen on any given night — especially high school sports, especially when you’re the favorite. That makes you nervous.”
That worry vanished into the night when the Raiders scored the first touchdown only four minutes and 48 seconds into the game. Mark Streefland’s four-yard run gave Northfield a 6-0 lead, the Raiders seemed firmly in control.
“Once we put that first drive together,” Sullivan said, “we felt we would be able to score on them — especially with our tough defense, if they shut them down.”
They did.
After the NHS defense stopped to CoStars 1-2-3 on their second series, Hokan Bengston capped a 52-yard scoring drive with a 27-yard touchdown run up the middle with 1:17 remaining in the first quarter. Sam Richardson then connected with Steve Gorka on the two-point PAT and the Raiders owned a 14-0 lead.
The Raiders claimed a 21-0 cushion on a Streefland 10-yard run, and the Holy Angels offense had yet to gain more than three yards on any one play.
The CoStars didn’t get their first first down until Andy Duval broke through the middle for a 22-yard run with under a minute remaining in the first half. Cam Edmonds made the touchdown-saving tackle in the open field. It was the first time the CoStars reached Raider territory.
In the third quarter, the Raiders left no room for a CoStar comeback. They controlled the ball for more than five minutes of the third quarter and scored when Andrew Wilson scored from five yards out. Andy Winter added a fifth touchdown later in the quarter on a one-yard run.
The closest Holy Angels came to the Raider end zone was the 18-yard line in the fourth quarter. But a snap over quarterback Mark Joseph’s head resulted in a 20-yard loss back to the 38. More yardage was lost on the next play, when Robert Berglund and Streefland sacked Joseph around midfield.
Even with several Raider reserves on the field in the final quarter, they were able to preserve the shutout. In the final seconds, Northfield’s Casey McGovern batted the ball away from Holy Angels’ Cullen Garity in the end zone. The game ended on the next play with an incomplete pass.