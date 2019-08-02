The hardest contact against Todd Mathison might have come on the first swing of Friday night's game.
David Barry laced the opening pitch of the Section 1B playoff game at Memorial Park in Dundas right back up the middle, but the line drive was snagged nonchalantly by Mathison for the first out. He went on to record 26 more, as he hurled a complete-game shutout to lift the fourth-seeded Dundas Dukes to a 2-0 victory against the third-seeded Hampton Cardinals.
Mathison allowed only five hits, walked none and struck out nine.
"It was like turning back the clock about six or eight years," Dundas co-manager Mike Ludwig said. "He was sharp, good velocity, good action on the slider especially as the game went along and he got big outs."
Hampton didn't place a runner in scoring position until the top of the eighth inning, when Rhett Hebig led off with a single before Jack Young poked a two-out single down the right-field line that skidded past Dundas right fielder Haydn Lanoue to place runners on second and third.
That brought Barry, the leadoff hitter, back to the plate, but Mathison was able to force him to flail at a slider off the plate for one of his nine strikeouts.
"He countered and made some good pitches," Ludwig said. "The strikeout to Barry, who's a really good hitter, was probably the play of the game."
Mathison said he felt sharp from the first inning, and once he discovered the home-plate umpire was going to be generous on the outside corner he darted fastball after fastball to the same spot.
"My fastball had quite a bit of pop and I was getting that outside corner," the right-hander said. "It's hard for them — if you hit that spot it's hard for them to do something with it. I felt like I had good pop and was keeping it low, there wasn't a whole lot up in the zone, either."
Offensively, the Dukes collected 10 hits, but often weren't able to group enough together to push a run across. The first tally came in the fifth, when Nate Van Roekel laced a two-out double, his second of the game, and Jon Bishop was able to ground a single through the middle of the infield to score Van Roekel from second base.
Then, in the bottom of the eighth, Dundas placed Tyler Jones on third base and Josh Small on first base with two outs. Shortly after Hampton relief pitcher Yuji Suzuki came set, Small took off for second base. Suzuki didn't notice until after he started his delivery, so when he instinctively brought his leg back down to stop his throwing motion he was called for a balk, which allowed Jones to trot home from third.
Still, the Dukes stranded six runners in scoring position throughout the game.
"We just couldn't string together a big inning," Ludwig said. "We would have loved to convert a few of those rallies into runs early, but we didn't and we stayed with it and continued to have good at-bats. I felt good about our at-bats and Bish came through with the big hit."
That one big hit was all that was required with Mathison on the mound, however. That performance also makes the prospect of winning one of the next two games an easier one for the Dukes, who have the benefit of every pitcher other than Mathison fully available for game two at 2 p.m. Sunday in Hampton and a potentially decisive game three at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Dundas.
Mathison even said he could make himself available for a couple innings if needed in that third game.
"We've got a bunch of guys," Ludwig said. "Derek Albers has really been throwing the ball well, Charlie (Ruud) has got a lot of experience and has thrown it better lately. He had the one hiccup against Miesville, but all in all's he's still throwing the ball really well. Wilson Battle was better his last time out and was really sharp, (Nic) Zabel's decent and of course John McCaustlin has got postseason experience for us. He's been really good in starts after the first two or three innings, so getting game one gives us some flexibility to have a really short leash on some guys and then save them potentially for game three."