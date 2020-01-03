In one match Friday morning in Rochester, bonus points buried the Northfield wrestling team. In another, those same bonus points lifted the Raiders to a signature win against one of the handful of teams in Minnesota's Class AAA ranked ahead of them.
Entered into The Clash, a prestigious two-day dual meet tournament in Rochester, Northfield, ranked No. 6 in Class AAA, started its day in group B with a 33-30 loss to Huntley, the No. 7-ranked team in Illinois' Class AAA.
Each team won seven matches, but Huntley's victories featured three pins, a technical fall and a major decision, while Northfield won three times with a pin and once via a major decision. That allowed Huntley to advance to the semifinals, while Northfield dropped into the consolation bracket, where its highest possible finish would be fifth place.
After a 66-11 drubbing of Apple Valley in the consolation semifinals, Northfield stormed back against Class AAA No. 4 Forest Lake to win 33-32 and claim that fifth-place spot.
With the match against Forest Lake kicking off at the 152-pound weight class and advancing upwards before looping back around to the lower weights, the Rangers possessed a 32-21 lead entering the final two weight classes.
Needing two pins to win, senior Drew Woodley pinned his opponent at 138 in only 47 seconds before junior Gavin Anderson did the same in the first minute of the third period at 145 to secure what's most likely the most impressive dual meet win on the resume for the Raiders to date.
Northfield will now battle the three other fifth-place finishers in a round-robin format Saturday morning in Rochester. The day will start with a match at 9 a.m. against Grand Island (Neb.), then a match at 11 a.m. against G-E-T/Mel-Min (Wis.), and lastly a 1 p.m. contest against Washington (Ill.).
Northfield boys basketball unable to keep up with Mayo
Against a Rochester Mayo team that's broken through the 100-point barrier twice this year, on top of surpassing 90 points on two other occasions, Northfield was unable to keep pace in an 85-54 defeat in Rochester.
The Spartans (7-1, 6-0) sprinted out to a 61-24 halftime lead before coasting home the rest of the way.
Junior guard Kip Schetnan led the Raiders (2-7, 1-5) with 15 points, while junior guard Karsten Clay pitched in 12 and senior forward Daniel Monaghan paired five points with 10 rebounds.
Northfield is next in action at 1 p.m. Saturday against St. Paul Johnson at Northfield High School.