With Tuesday's 25-10, 25-10, 25-12 victory at Faribault (13-13, 8-4 Big 9 Conference) on Tuesday night, Class AAA No. 2-ranked Northfield volleyball closed out a perfect Big 9 season in which it did not drop a set, and a regular season in which it lost just once and dropped only two sets overall, both in a loss to Class AAA No. 1 Eagan in an invitational loss.
Junior Megan Reilly paced the Raider attack Tuesday with 14 kills in addition to three blocks, while senior Lida King dished out 29 assists and fired four aces, freshman Sydney Jaynes paired nine digs with seven kills, and junior Emma Torstenson recorded seven digs and three aces.
Northfield (27-1, 11-0) is set to claim the No. 1 seed entering the Section 1AAA tournament and a first-round bye, meaning it will not start its postseason until next Friday's quarterfinals at home.
Northfield XC competes at Big 9 Championships
Both the Raider boys and girls cross country teams traveled to Owatonna on Tuesday afternoon for the Big 9 Conference Championships, and both returned home with vastly improved finishes from a year ago.
On the girls side, Northfield slotted into fifth out of 12 teams compared to ninth a year ago, while the boys earned seventh compared to 10th last year.
For the girls, junior Nicole Theberath paced the Raiders with an eighth-place finish in 19 minutes, 46.2 seconds, while sophomore Adriana Fleming crossed in 19th (20:15.7), sophomore Clara Lippert earned 27th (20:44.9), junior Erica Loe snagged 30th (20:50.2) and senior Katie Schroeer was close behind in 31st (20:51.5) to round out the five scoring positions.
The boys were paced by junior Martin Brice, who sped to eighth in 16:43.8, while freshman Nathan Amundson crossed in 13th (16:49.3), sophomore Adam Reisetter finished 36th (17:32.3), senior Owen Halls snagged 59th (18:03.1) and sophomore Will Beaumaster earned 59th (18:06.05) to represent the five scoring positions.
Northfield will return to Owatonna next Thursday for the Section 1AA Championships.
Gators close regular season
On senior night, Northfield coach Chris Morgan decided to let his 13 senior leaders shake up the lineup.
So, throughout a 92-77 victory at home against Albert Lea, some Gators competed using two-swimmer relays, some battled against each other in all-senior races and one, senior Alice Zhang, swam in every single individual event.
Zhang even won two of the races despite her jam-packed schedule, seniors Ella Palmquist and Signe Hauck snagged third in the 200-yard medley relay despite missing two members, and the varsity 400 freestyle relay featured four teams filled with seniors or the younger siblings of seniors.
The quartet of Siri Narveson, Christina Narveson, Chole Mellgren and Pamquist won out of 4:01.53, just ahead of the group of Mia Mollenhauer, Signe Hauck, Tatum Hauck and Josie Hauck.
Northfield will next travel to the University of Minnesota, where it will compete at 5 p.m. Saturday in the Class AA True Team state championships.