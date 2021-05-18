Northfield maintained its perfect standing in the Big 9 Conference on Monday afternoon at Northfield Golf Club with a 382-503 victory against Faribault.
Emerson Garlie led the way for the Raiders with an 89, while Evelyn Jordan backed that up with a 91. Paige Mier (99), Peyton Sullivan (103), Karina Johnson (105) and Ella Gisvold (109) rounded out Northfield's lineup.
The Raiders next play Friday in a triangular at North Links Golf Course in Mankato, before traveling to Faribault on Tuesday, May 25 for the second day of the Big 9 Conference championships.