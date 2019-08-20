If a team is going to be bumped up a class, it helps to possess the depth the Northfield girls swimming and diving team has at its disposal.
It's even more helpful when that depth is fast, athletic and brings plenty of experience from competing at state meets.
So, with a loaded senior class that has been swimming varsity since some were in middle school, the Gators aren't dreading the move to faster waters and Class AA.
"I think we'll be pushed for the better and become stronger and faster," Caroline Peterson said.
Peterson, along with Alice Zhang, Chloe Mellgren and Ella Kelm, are captains for Northfield this year. They're joined in that talented senior class by Signe Hauck, Tatum Hauck and Ella Palmquist as Nortfield athletes who have competed at state before, in addition to junior Zibby Hanifl, junior Ellen Varley, sophomore Paige Steenblock, sophomore Anna Scheglowski and freshman Ella Anderson.
"Especially with a lot of the younger girls stepping up, we think we'll take it as a really good challenge," Zhang said.
In Class A, the Gators were a powerhouse, with three straight Section 1A titles to their name. Northfield won the 2018 title with 460 points, 170 more than second-place Mankato West.
Those margins of victory will likely be impossible in Class AA, although it's not as if the Gators are unfamiliar with the competition. Two of the top teams in Section 1AA last year come from the Big 9 Conference in Rochester Mayo and Rochester Century.
At last year's Big 9 Conference meet, Rochester Century edged Northfield for the title by 64 points.
The two powerhouses of the section are Lakeville South and Lakeville North, although Lakeville North is without Regan Smith, who set the world record in the 200-meter backstroke this summer and will be a senior this year at Lakeville North, but does not swim for the high school team.
Lakeville North still grabbed 13th at state last year, while Lakeville South slotted behind them in 14th.
"We really see it as more of a positive thing, like this is a new challenge for the year," Peterson said. "We're all at a high point."
Northfield has been thrown off its typical routine for the first week of practices. With work being done on the Northfield Middle School pool, the Gators have been practicing outdoors at Old Memorial Pool, while the divers have been driving up to use the facilities at Farmington.
"We get to use two boards there, which is great because we have 12 girls on the dive team," Kelm said. "That would be quite a bit if we were on one board."
While the work finished up Tuesday afternoon, and Northfield will be back in its normal digs Wednesday morning, the Gators enjoyed the different experience, even if they had to swim a bit longer in the long-course, 50-meter pool at Old Memorial rather than the short-course, 25-yard pool at NMS.
"I think we've been managing well," Mellgren said. "It's bringing us closer as a team because there's so many people in the same lane, so we get to know each other well."