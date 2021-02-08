In the lead-up to Monday night's game against Mankato East, Northfield junior guard Tate Journell and sophomore guard Soren Richardson did a little extra pregame scouting.
The pair of relative varsity newcomers looked back on past seasons and their suspicions were confirmed. The Class AAA No. 9-ranked Cougars were one of the best programs in southern Minneosta and had not lost a Big 9 Conference game since the 2018-19 season.
That is until Monday, when the Raiders surged to a 71-62 victory behind an avalanche of first-half 3-pointers.
"We were just super hype," Richardson said. "East, I don't think they've lost in like 30 games, so just to bring that confidence in our whole team, it was just great to get off to a fast start."
Officially, Mankato East (7-1) had won 36 straight conference games entering Monday night and not lost to Northfield since Jan. 17, 2017. A big part of snapping that seven-game losing streak to the Cougars was the Raiders (5-3) nailing 10 first-half 3-pointers.
When Richardson first checked in off the bench, Mankato East was leading 11-4 with 14 minutes left in the first half. Then, Richardson buried a pair of 3-pointers to tie the game 13-13 and kick off an 8-minute stretch in which Northfield scored 24 of its 26 points off 3-pointers.
Richardson hit three of those, while Journell buried four, the final of which provided the Raiders a 33-29 lead with 4:52 left in the half. After a pair of Richardson layups and a 3-pointer from Karsten Clay in the final seconds of the opening period, Northfield entered halftime with a 42-31 advantage.
"We were moving the ball really, really well, we were moving our bodies really well and they couldn't have been better looks," Northfield coach Ryan Driscoll said. "Not one of them was contested, not one 3 in that first half out of the 14 did we think was bad. Everything was good and when you're that open, we have the guys that can knock them down."
The lights-out 3-point shooting did not carry over into the second half, but Northfield transitioned into an offense based around attacking the basket and getting to the free throw line to hold back Mankato East. The closest the Cougars got in the second half was 65-60 with 56.9 seconds left and 67-62 with 18.8 seconds remaining.
While Journell scored only three points in the second half off an early make from behind the arc, he continued thriving in his primarily role as a defensive pest despite consistently being the smallest player on the floor. He finished the game with four steals and nearly came away with a couple more.
"He's just so much fun to coach and watch," Driscoll said. "He just hustles. He had four steals and two other deflections, and that's where he really helps us most of the time but we know he can knock it down and he's such a smart player. He plays balanced and he's ready to go. He's a guy that gets everybody else going."
Richardson also scored only seven of his 22 points in the second half, but he similarly performed as an offensive catalyst off the bench.
"I just love it," Richardson said of his role off the bench. "Our (junior varsity) guys behind us are getting us hype, so if I can go in and get a little spark started, then they just light the whole fire."
That's been a recurring theme so far for the Raiders, who Driscoll believes can throw any number of lineup combinations onto the floor.
"We've been saying that all year and we talk about checking our egos at the door and it doesn't really matter who starts," Driscoll said. "If you're going to play hard and you're going to play well, you're going to get your minutes. It's really just a rotation thing and it helps us out."
That balance was evident in Monday's winning effort. Seven players scored for Northfield, with Clay providing 14 points, senior guard Kip Schetnan notching 9 points on only five shots and junior forward Trey Schlaak mixing five points with five rebounds and a pair of second-half blocks.
The impetus is now to maintain Monday's level of play into Saturday's home game against Rochester Century (5-2). On Jan. 28, Northfield earned another momentous program win against Class AAA No. 10 Austin (6-2), but followed that up with a close win against Faribault (1-7), a 34-point loss at Mankato West (7-1) and a 10-point defeat at Winona (4-3) before bouncing back against Mankato East.
The potential is clear, now it's just a matter of the consistency.
"The big talk after the game was we have to remain focused," Driscoll said. "We're not good enough where we can't not be playing our hardest all the time. There's way too many good teams in this league to give a half-hearted effort and not give our all. Even a 90% effort is not going to get it done. We had a very focused effort tonight and did a good job of listening in film sessions and understanding, 'Yeah, when we do it that way we're not very good, but when we're talking and hustling and anticipating we're going to be way better.'"