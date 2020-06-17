Note: This story was originally published in a 2002 edition of the Northfield News and has been edited for length and clarity.
The wait is finally over for the Northfield High School boys soccer team.
And it came in what will be the final game played at Memorial Field.
The Raiders earned their first berth in the Class A state tournament in dramatic fashion Thursday night against defending state champion Southwest Minneosta Christian.
Senior Toby Neal, the fourth of five would-be penalty kickers for Northfield, beat the Eagles goaltender to his right side to lift the Raiders to a thrilling victory, which followed 80 minutes of regulation play and 20 more minutes of overtime action.
“We all knew we were going to run out there if he made it, and when he did, it was just pandemonium I guess,” Northfield senior Peter Christensen said. “It was a great feeling. It was just awesome. This is spectacular, especially with this being the last game every on Memorial Field.”
“Toby stepped up and shot it. The keeper got a hand to it, but it just fell underneath him and went in,” Northfield senior goaltender Nate Basinger added. “That was an incredible finish right there.”
“This is great,” Neal said. “This is a great feeling. We finally were able to realize what it was that we were working to, and we were able to do it in front of our home crowd and it came in the last game at Memorial Field. This is a very happy ending to everything for us.”
Following 100 minutes of soccer action, the contest between the Raiders and Eagles was tied 1-1, meaning that penalty kicks would be the deciding factor. At that point, Northfield coach Ben Danielson liked his team’s chances, especially with Basinger in goal.
“I don’t think we’ve ever had a goalkeeper as solid against penalty kicks as Nate Basinger,” Danielson said. “That certainly helped out confidence right there.”
Southwest Minnesota Christian missed as Ryan Brink’s shot sailed above the goal and Basinger.
Northfield senior Jesse Carlson led things off for his team and put the Raiders in the lead by beating the goaltender rather easily to the right side.
The Eagles tied things with a score on the following kick, but Basinger more than redeemed himself by powering the next shot to the left of the opposing goalkeeper.
“That was really a classic finish there,” Basinger said. “I knew I had to make some saves and then make my shot, too. I was just trying not to thing really. I just wanted to go through the motions and just do it, I guess. I went in and I hit it hard and got it in. Power over placement.”
Basinger followed that up with a save on the Eagles’ next attempt, and Christensen answered with a low shot that scooted back the goaltender to his left side.
“Pretty much I’m just trying to kick it hard and low,” Christensen said. “If the goalie guesses right, then he’s got a chance to stop it. But I hit it where I wanted to and it went in.”
Southwest Minnesota Christian kept the game alive with a goal on the next opportunity, but then Neal stepped up and ended the drama with a hard shot to the right of the goaltender. He got his hand of the ball, but it had too much pace and rolled under his arm and into the net for the game-winner.
“I was just trying to think, ‘Don’t miss it,’ because I missed on a few games ago,” Neal said. “I actually put it in the exact same spot, but I just got luckier this time. I didn’t feel very much pressure, actually. I knew we’d get it, because Anthony Yurek was right after me — and he’s an ace at penalty kicks. I was just happy to be the one to seal it there at the end.”
Danielson felt about as much satisfaction as his players once he saw Neal’s shot trickle into the net and advance the team to the state tournament.
“These guys on this team right now have really carried our program,” he said. “It feels really good to be here right now. As a coach, it’s so great to see all of these guys step p and do what so many players in the past have wanted to do. They’re going to state. It’s very satisfying to see them all be able to do that.”
A year ago, Northfield’s season came to an end with a loss to these same Eagles, who then went on to win the Class A state title. That provided even more ammunition for the Raiders this season, according to Basinger.
“Last year we lost to them at their place in this same game, and from the beginning of this year, when we set our goals, one of the big ones was to beat them at our place,” Basinger said. “And the way things worked out, we had that chance and it happened.”