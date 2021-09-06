The Northfield girls tennis team raced to a 6-1 victory against Red Wing on Tuesday, Aug. 31, thanks to a sweep of the three doubles positions.
Juniors Gabbi Grant and Courtney Graff teamed up for a 6-4, 6-4 victory at No. 1 doubles, junior Natalia Neyra Rasmussen and Alison Huang cruised to a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 2 doubles and junior Lucy Boland and sophomore Meha Hnatyszyn picked up a 6-2, 6-3 victory at No. 3 doubles.
Junior Marie Labenski led the way on the singles courts with a 6-3, 6-1 win at the No. 1 position, while junior Maya Deschamp earned a hard-fought 7-5, 4-6, 10-8 victory at the No. 2 position and junior Izzy Balvin won 6-3, 6-1 at the No. 4 spot.
This week, Northfield travels to play at Winona on Tuesday afternoon, before returning home to play Austin in Thursday afternoon and traveling for a triangular Saturday morning with Rochester Mayo at Albert Lea.