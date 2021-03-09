BOYS BASKETBALL
Owatonna 77, Northfield 73
A torrid performance from Kip Schetnan was not enough to power the Raiders (8-8) past the Huskies (13-3) on Monday night in Northfield.
Schetnan finished with 31 points in addition to five rebounds and three steals. Karsten Clay added 16 points, while Anders Larson and Trey Schlaak both finished with eight points.
Northfield finishes its regular season with a home game Thursday against Winona (8-7) and a Saturday trip to Rochester John Marshall (2-11).
BOYS HOCKEY
Northfield 5, Winona 1
The Raiders (9-5-1) piled up four goals in the second period to distance itself from the Winhawks (4-10-1) on Monday night at Northfield Ice Arena.
Spencer Klotz led the way with two goals and two assists, while Will Tidona provided two goals, and Ryan Will and Cayden Monson both dished out a pair of assists.
Josh Kruger added a goal and an assist, and Carson VanZuilen finished with an assist.
Keaton Walock finished with 11 saves to earn the win, and the Raiders peppered Winona's net with 39 total shots.
Northfield finishes its regular season by visiting Faribault (8-5-2) on Wednesday and Rochester Century (5-11) on Saturday.