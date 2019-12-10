First, the Northfield bowling team snuck just past the cut during Saturday’s state tournament in Alexandria by qualifying as the 16th and final team out of 24 competing teams to move into pool play.
Then, the Raiders were on the other side of the equation, as they missed advancing from pool play into the eight-team knockout round by half a point in the group standings. With that, Northfield wrapped up its first trip to the state tournament in a tie for ninth place.
“It’s not the best day but not the worst, either,” Northfield coach Gary Greenlund said. “We averaged 192 for the day and in the pool play they averaged 197, so score-wise they did well. It’s just we fell just a little bit short. We’re all pretty hopeful about next year because we don’t lose anybody off varsity, so we’ll have that much more experience for next year. Things are still looking up for us.”
After advancing through the qualifying stage, Northfield was placed in a group with Stillwater, Park and Hopkins, the top qualifying team.
First, the Raiders took two of a possible three points in a two-game match against Stillwater. One point came from winning one of the two games, and while Stillwater won a game, Northfield had the higher cumulative total by a score of 411-398 to take the final point up for grabs.
In the next match against Park, the Raiders split the two games again, but this time earned only one point after losing the cumulative score 434-404. The same thing happened against Hopkins, with Northfield winning a game but losing the cumulative score 386-367.
“This is good experience for all of them,” Greenlund said. “The team now has some state tournament experience and they’re feeling pretty good about even going to state.”
The season isn’t over for all the Raiders, since Sam Scherer and Matthew Riehm previously qualified to compete at the individual state tournament at 9 a.m. this Saturday at Blainbrook Bowl in Blaine.
Scherer and Riehm, like the rest of Northfield’s varsity roster, will return next year as well.
“The future looks pretty bright,” Greenlund said. “We’ve got some young kids coming up that aren’t ready for varsity yet but aren’t too far off.”