After a first-day 3-3 tie against East Ridge, the Northfield girls hockey team finished the Louis Schmitz Holiday Classic in Farmington with a pair of wins against Lakeville North and Farmington.
East Ridge broke the 3-3 tie in a penalty shootout for the purposes of the tournament, but the game is officially recorded as a tie for regular-season results. Sophomore forward Ayla Puppe notched four goals and two assists in the two games, while senior goalie Maggie Malecha stopped 109 of 115 shots for a blistering .948 save percentage.
The 2-1 record matches Northfield’s best performance at the tournament since 2016, when the Raiders beat Holy Angels and Hudson (Wisconsin), but lost in overtime to Dodge County.
East Ridge 3, Northfield 3
After falling behind 3-1 54 seconds into the third period, sophomore forward Ayla Puppe scored twice in the final five minutes of the game to force overtime and eventually the 3-3 tie.
The first goal was unassisted, while the game-tying goal with 2:12 remaining in regulation was assisted by sophomore Grace McCoshen and sophomore Emerson Garlie. McCoshen scored the first goal for the Raiders with 43 seconds left in the second period with an assist from Puppe.
East Ridge scored on both its power plays, while Northfield finished 1-for-2. The Raptors outshot the Raiders 44-21, but Northfield senior Maggie Malecha made 41 saves in net.
Northfield 3, Lakeville North 1
The Raiders avenged one of their two losses this season thanks to a three-goal third period against Lakeville North.
The Panthers led 1-0 at the end of the first and second periods, before Northfield scored twice within 20 seconds to take a 2-1 lead.
First, it was Lucy Boland that tallied the first goal for the Raiders with 7:04 left in the game off assists from senior Cambria Monson and junior Tove Sorenson.
Twenty seconds later, sophomore forward Emerson Garlie pushed Northfield in front with assists from sophomore forward Ayla Puppe and junior forward Megan Snyder.
Sophomore Izzy Stephes scored an empty-net goal with three seconds remaining to finish the game.
Lakeville North’s one goal came on the power pay with 16 seconds remaining in the first period. The teams finished even 23-23 in shots on goal, with senior Maggie Malecha registering 22 saves.
Northfield 3, Farmington 2 (OT)
The Raiders finished the tournament by winning a back-and-forth contest against the hosts.
Farmington scored first 6:59 into the game, before junior forward Megan Snyder tied the game with an assist from sophomore forward Emerson Garlie with 4:09 left in the first.
Sophomore forward Ayla Puppe scored the only goal of the second period to push the Raiders in front 2-1, before the Tigers tied the game to force overtime with 1:29 remaining.
In overtime, Puppe delivered the game-winning goal off an assist from Snyder with only 18 seconds remaining.
Farmington outshot Northfield 48-28, but senior Maggie Malecha notched 46 saves to lift the Raiders to the victory.