The Northfield girls soccer team earned points in its third consecutive match Tuesday night, with its 1-1 draw on the road against that's operated as one of the better teams in the Big 9 Conference this season.
Ava Stanchina pushed the Raiders (2-7-1, 2-5-1 Big 9) in front 1-0 in the first half with a goal off an assist from Millie Bouvin, before the Winhakws (7-2-2, 5-2-1) scored the equalizer in the second half and both teams were unable to provide a winner in regulation or overtime.
For the Raiders, the result continues a 2-0-1 stretch after starting the season 0-7.
Northfield will look to add to that impressive streak Thursday night at home against Rochester Mayo (5-4-1, 5-2-1) in the team's Lace For The Cure game.