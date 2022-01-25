Battling a pair of highly-ranked teams Friday night, the Northfeld wrestling team split a triangular against Class AAA No. 1 St. Michael-Albertville and Class AA No. 8 Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield.
The Class AAA No. 10 Raiders topped D-C-L 57-18 and lost 52-21 against STMA.
A trio of Northfield wrestlers finished 2-0, starting with Jake Messner in the 138-pound weight class.
Messner — ranked No. 5 at 138AAA — started his night with a close 7-6 decision against STMA's Eli Davis, who's ranked No. 6 at 138AAA. He then won an 11-2 major decision against D-C-L.
Darrin Kuyper also finished 2-0 with a pair of falls in the 170-pound weight class, with the first against STMA's Byron Sauvy, who's ranked No. 10 at 182AAA. Kuyper is unranked, but that is likely set to change with the release of Thursday's rankings.
Mason Pagel also won twice by fall by pinning both his opponents in the 220-pound weight class in the first period. Pagel is ranked No. 6 at 220AAA.
Another notable result from the D-C-L victory was Jayce Barron's victory by injury default against Jude Link in the 160-pound weight class. Before Link — ranked No. 1 at 160AA — was forced to withdraw due to injury, Barron was leading 2-0 after a first-period takedown.
The full results from both duals are listed below:
St. Michael-Albertville 52, Northfield 21
106: Chase Mills (STMA) over Caden Staab (NORT) (Fall 7:51)
113: Mason Mills (STMA) over Keith Harner (NORT) (TF 19-3 0:00)
120: Ian Schultz (STMA) over (NORT) (For.)
126: Landon Robideau (STMA) over Beau Murphy (NORT) (Fall 5:12)
132: Caleb Thoennes (STMA) over Jackson Barron (NORT) (MD 25-11)
138: Jake Messner (NORT) over Eli Davis (STMA) (Dec 7-6)
145: Cole Becker (STMA) over Jack Pribyl (NORT) (Fall 2:51)
152: Jimmy Heil (STMA) over Owen Murphy (NORT) (Fall 1:05)
160: Jed Wester (STMA) over Jayce Barron (NORT) (Fall 3:16)
170: Darrin Kuyper (NORT) over Bryon Sauvy (STMA) (Fall 5:30)
182: Ryan Kuyper (NORT) over Jake Springer (STMA) (Dec 5-0)
195: Nickolas Mikula (NORT) over Marcus Mueller (STMA) (Dec 3-1)
220: Mason Pagel (NORT) over Myles Dehmer (STMA) (Fall 1:28)
285: Owen Barthel (STMA) over Victor Hernandez (NORT) (Fall 0:20)
Northfield 57, Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield 18
106: Caden Staab (NORT) over Anton Cox (DCL) (Fall 5:39)
113: Keith Harner (NORT) over (DCL) (For.)
120: Logan Williams (NORT) over (DCL) (For.)
126: Beau Murphy (NORT) over Gabe Nelson (DCL) (Fall 0:50)
132: Jackson Barron (NORT) over (DCL) (For.)
138: Jake Messner (NORT) over Devin Steinhaus (DCL) (MD 11-2)
145: Chase Housman (DCL) over Jack Pribyl (NORT) (Dec 6-0)
152: Owen Murphy (NORT) over Jake Decker (DCL) (Fall 1:48)
160: Jayce Barron (NORT) over Jude Link (DCL) (Inj. [time])
170: Darrin Kuyper (NORT) over Sam Marx (DCL) (Fall 2:36)
182: Tate Link (DCL) over Ryan Kuyper (NORT) (TF 24-9 0:00)
195: Hayden Hoernemann (DCL) over Nickolas Mikula (NORT) (MD 14-5)
220: Mason Pagel (NORT) over Logan Sander (DCL) (Fall 0:45)
285: Brendan Rokala (DCL) over Joseph Schulz (NORT) (Fall 3:22)
(NORT Team misconduct -1.0)