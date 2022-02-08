Playing a day after learning its leading scorer would be unavailable for the foreseeable future, the Northfield boys basketball team lost 83-56 Thursday night against Class AAA No. 11 Mankato East at Northfield High School.
Junior Soren Richardson suffered an injury the day before at practice, meaning the Raiders were tasked with replacing a bucket of points and even more minutes in the rotation.
Given that, Northfield coach Ryan Driscoll said he thought his team played a lot harder than the final score might indicate.
"I'm pretty proud of the effort," Driscoll said. "You can hang your head when you don't have a player like Soren out there, but it really didn't feel like there was any point where we said, 'Oh, this one's over. We're not going to keep playing.' That didn't happen. When you're playing a team with the players they have and the challenges they create, I was happy."
Senior Tate Journell stepped up to finish with 24 points after drilling eight 3-pointers, a program record.
In Saturday's 63-56 loss at Red Wing, Journell nailed six 3-pointers to finish with 20 points.
"Guys played big minutes, worked and didn't complain," Driscoll said. "They just kept playing."
Northfield faces another tall task Tuesday night against Class AAAA No. 9 Owatonna, which has yet to lose to a Big 9 Conference opponent this season. Then comes a key Thursday game against Rochester Century, which is jostling with Northfield for seeding in Section 1AAAA.
"It's just going to be if we can stay positive and hang around some games," Driscoll said.
What hurt in both the Mankato East and Red Wing losses was a lack of inside scoring, Driscoll said. When the Raiders are at their best, the ball is flowing into the paint, but Mankato East especially presented matchup problems inside with its long and athletic wings.
"When we don't get that inside part, that's when our offense is going and we're good," Driscoll said. "If we don't get that, it's going to be hard to score enough. We're going to have to find ways to do that moving forward."