With a chance to break free from the group of challengers in the Big 9 Conference, Northfield girls hockey seized that opportunity and smashed it in its grasp.
Traveling Tuesday night to Owatonna, which entered the day tied with Northfield and Faribault atop the conference standings, Northfield grabbed a lead in the second period and increased it in the third period en route to a 4-0 victory.
With the win, the Raiders (8-2, 6-0 Big 9 Conference) remain undefeated and untied in the conference with wins against both the Huskies (7-3, 7-1) and the Falcons (11-2, 8-2). Northfield will still meet Owatonna one more time in the final conference game of the year on Jan. 30 at Northfield Ice Arena.
Starting the scoring for the Raiders was sophomore defender Cambria Monson five minutes, 33 seconds into the second period on the power play with assists from eighth-grade forward Ayla Puppe and freshman forward Ava Stanchina.
Then, late in the third, Northfield piled it on against Owatonna with three goals in the final six minutes. The first two goals in the final frame came from Stanchina, the first off an assist from senior defender Anne Fossum, and the final tally was notched by freshman forward Tove Sorenson with an assist from eighth-grade forward Emerson Garlie.
Sophomore goalie Maggie Malecha made 23 saves in net to record her fifth shutout of the season.
Northfield won't have time for much of a breather, as it travels to take on Section 1AA pole leader Lakeville South (6-3-1) on Friday night at Hasse Arena.
Gators collectively down Rockets
As it often is the case, the Northfield boys swimming and diving team was able to ease to a win without needing many victories.
Tuesday, it surged past Rochester John Marshall 96-84 with the last two races exhibitioned despite finishing first in only four of of the 12 events. The victories came from the 200-yard medley relay of Marcus Hauck, Dillon Smisek, Ryan Malecha and Erik Larson, the 200 freestyle relay of Hauck, Smisek, Larson and Bryce Malecha, the 1-meter diving competition with Nick Borene, and in the 100 breaststroke thanks to Larson.
Otherwise it was a wave of second, third, fourth and fifth-place finishes that buried the Rockets throughout the night.
"We showcased our depth," Northfield coach Doug Davis said. "Being able to go two, three, four in a lot of events showcased our depth and strength in numbers."
The junior varsity squad also won big to improve both teams to 4-0 this season. Northfield is next in action Thursday night against Rochester Century at Northfield Middle School.
Alpine ski opens season
In its first race of the season, and after only three days or practicing with racing gates, the Northfield girls alpine ski team finished second out of seven teams Tuesday at Mount Kate, while the boys team finished third out of eight teams.
The fastest down the hill for the girls was junior Libby Brust, who finished second overall with a two-run time of 45.15 seconds, while Mankato West's Breck Carlson was the top individual in 45.06 seconds. Mankato West won the girls competition with 587 points, Northfield was second with 490 points and Rochester John Marshall was third with 477.
Also helping the Raiders to that finish were Liv Murphy (ninth, 48.57), Meaghan Stein (10th, 48.96), Ashley Schaffer (11th, 49.63), Clara Wilson (13th, 50.84) and Camryn Zotalis (19th, 53.90).
In the boys competition, Mankato West was the victor as well with 567 points, Mankato East was second with 468 points, Northfield was third with 390 points and Rochester Mayo was fourth with 256 points.
Sam Hegseth was the top Raider with a two-run time of 45.32, which was good for seventh place, while Ryan Cahoon (eighth, 45.60), Billy Wilson (12th, 46.58), Lennon Watkins (24th, 52.02), Grant Bouvin (30th, 55.00) and Kingsley Alsop (39th, 57.40).
The highlight for the boys race might have been outside the team's top six finishers, though. Senior Owen Halls, racing in his first alpine race, was the seventh-fastest Northfield entrant in 1:00.00 to finish in 46th place.
"He got a standing ovation from the rest of the team," Northfield coach Johnny Ostberg added.
Ostberg also remarked how impressed he was the the amount of his skiers that posted remarkably similar times in the first and second runs this early in the season.
"Consistency is what we look for, and oh how they showed it tonight," Ostberg said.
Raider boys basketball falls at home
Facing off against one of the favorites in the Big 9 Conference, Northfield boys basketball was unable to keep pace with Class AAA No. 3-ranked Mankato East in a 68-47 loss.
The Cougars (5-1, 5-0) jumped out to a 17-5 lead before ending the first half in front 36-21.
Junior guard Kip Schetnan led the Raiders (1-4, 1-3) with 15 points, while junior guard Karsten Clay added nine and senior forward Daniel Monaghan pitched in seven points. Monaghan also grabbed a team-high seven rebounds, Clay added six boards and junior guard Thomas Roethler mixed four rebounds with a team-high three assists.
Mankato East struggled from behind the arc by making only two of its 18 attempts, but it converted on 25 of 42 (59%) shots from inside the arc to distance itself.
Northfield is next in action Friday night at Albert Lea (2-2, 1-2).
Northfield girls basketball falters in Mankato
The Raiders were unable to halt a recent losing skid, as Tuesday's 57-42 loss at Mankato East (3-5, 3-4 Big 9 Conference) stretched the team's streak to four consecutive losses.
Northfield (2-5, 2-4) is next in action Friday night at home against Albert Lea (4-2, 4-2).